New River Gorge National Park named one of the best national parks in the nation

Photo: Jonathan Spencer

GLEAN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Since the re-designation of the New River Gorge as a national park, visitors from all over the world have been making their way to West Virginia in record numbers.

The New River Gorge National Park & Preserve just celebrated its 2nd anniversary under national park status, and one popular travel website has listed the New River Gorge as one of the best in the nation.

Recently, the travel website Travel Lens released its ranking of U.S. National Parks from the best to worst. They used factors such as the number of recreational visitors, the entrance fee, the distance to the closest city, and the percentage of reviews that mention the word “beautiful” to reveal the best national park in the US.

Out of 63 national parks, New River Gorge came in 8th place and was given a 7.01/10-star rating by the website.

New River Gorge National Park & Preserve is the only national park that allows hunting, and BASE jumping, and has an Amtrak stop within its borders.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina and Tennessee came in first place with an 8.45/10 rating and Kings Canyon National Park in California came in last place with a 2.79/10 rating.