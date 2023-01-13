Read full article on original website
Report: Tech Firms Get Back to Basics Amid Rising Layoffs
Will 2023 be the year Big Tech companies think less big?. A report Saturday (Jan. 14) by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) argues that tech firms are taking a more “back-to-basics” strategy following a year in which more than 153,000 workers in that sector lost their jobs. Many...
Inflation Puts Pressure on Independent Grocers as Consumers Trade Down
With rising food prices, shoppers are opting for lower-priced grocery chains over locally owned favorites. This, as the latest governmental data released last week showed that grocery prices in December were up 11.8% year over year, with some categories even higher. Prices for cereals and bakery products were up 16.1%, and dairy prices up 15.3%.
PYMNTS Intelligence: How SMBs Can Use Payments Innovation to Spur Growth
Whatever challenges they may be facing, small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) undoubtedly have a powerful ally in consumers. A survey from American Express and PayPal and conducted by studioID’s Retail Dive on what shoppers want found that 94% said SMBs play a vital role in a community, and 39% said these businesses offer better customer experiences than larger brands.
Robots and Accounting Automation Move Industrial Economy Payments Digital
From autonomous vehicles to automated bill-pay software, next-generation solutions are transforming industrial operations. This, as working capital management realities and labor shortages are being consistently aggravated by strong macroeconomic headwinds buffeting businesses across industries. The silent workhorse of the eCommerce industry’s spectacular ascent over the past few years, a majority...
Dow Snaps 4-Session Rally, Volatility In Markets Declines
The Dow Jones dropped more than 1% on Tuesday following weak earnings results from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS. Morgan Stanley MS, however, reported better-than-expected earnings for the latest quarter on Tuesday. The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index fell to -32.9 in January, recording the weakest reading since May...
Digital Loan Offerings Become Cost-Effective Way for Credit Unions to Court Millennials
Offering new consumer-facing loan tools to digital-savvy customers doesn’t have to burst budgets. Credit unions have a long-standing reputation for being customer-centric but are caught in the middle when it comes to offering the digital innovations today’s banking customers demand between their larger and smaller competitors. Major commercial banks generally have a larger budget to create or host consumer-facing financial tools, and FinTechs may have an agility advantage in this highly competitive space, especially smaller ones.
Lynk Offers Pay By Bank to Help Smaller Retailers
Payments platform Lynk has added Pay by Bank to its portfolio due to high customer demand. The feature lets businesses reduce their credit card processing fees and get immediate access to revenues while guarding against transaction failure and fraud, the company said in a Tuesday (Jan. 17) news release. “Credit...
UpSWOT and Mastercard Partner on Open Banking for Small Businesses
UpSWOT and Mastercard have teamed up to help banks offer new services to business clients. The new partnership adds Mastercard’s open banking capabilities and its subsidiary Finicity’s services to upSWOT’s white-label embedded finance and business management platform, the companies said in a Tuesday (Jan. 17) press release.
Dutch B2B Payments Firm Sprinque Raises $6.5M
Amsterdam-based B2B payments platform Sprinque hopes to expand following a $6.5 million funding round. While it initially targeted merchants in Spain, Germany, and its home country, Sprinque now hopes to expand to other countries and offer assistance to companies amid a rise in B2B (business-to-business) eCommerce, the company said in a Monday (Jan. 16) news release.
Cost-Conscious Small Businesses Prioritize Digital Payments in 2023
Small businesses seeking to reduce innovation costs might consider prioritizing digital wallet offerings. In today’s budget-conscious retail environment, small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) might be tempted to pump the brakes on innovations, but that can have a detrimental effect on customer loyalty and retention. One cost-effective option is to...
CE 100 Index Surges 6.3% as Banks Kick Off Earnings Season
Macro level data suggests inflation is cooling, and bank earnings suggest consumer spending is resilient. In tandem with the investor sentiment that interest rate hikes may be slowing or the Fed might pause altogether, the CE 100 Index surged 6.3%. That positive performance outpaced the broader markets, where the tech-heavy Nasdaq trailed with a 4.5% gain.
Ukraine’s Small Businesses Find Silver Lining in Digital Payments
Digital payments have been small businesses’ saving grace in the face of tough economic challenges. It’s a double-edged sword that, according to James Allum, senior vice president of Europe at Payoneer, stems from the “twin revolution of payments and digital” witnessed in the last few years.
An Insider on Why Community Banks Must Help SMBs Navigate Technology
An interview with Charles Potts, chief innovation officer at the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), about the ways the organization is helping community banks access disruptive financial technologies to better serve SMBs. --- For his role with the ICBA, Potts works closely with community banks to ensure they are...
DiMuto and Aleta Planet Streamline B2B Payments and Trade Finance
DiMuto and Aleta Planet have partnered to support digital B2B payments and trade finance. The collaboration brings together DiMuto’s global trade solutions platform and Aleta Planet’s B2B cross-border payment solutions to make payments in and out of China more efficient and transparent, the companies said in a Tuesday (Jan. 17) press release.
Digital Platforms Transform How Consumers Choose, Buy Life Insurance
The connected economy will refashion the middleman’s role across verticals, and life insurance is no exception. TransUnion noted in a research report that about 4 in 10 consumers go online or use an app when shopping for life insurance. That’s a marked shift away from the traditional conduits of emailing and calling agents to get quotes, and scheduling medical tests with providers to get cleared for underwriting.
Silvergate Reports $1B Loss After Crypto’s ‘Transformational Shift’
Crypto-centric bank Silvergate says the industry’s continued downturn led to a $1 billion quarterly loss. “During the fourth quarter of 2022, the digital asset industry experienced a transformational shift, with significant over-leverage in the industry-leading to several high-profile bankruptcies,” Silvergate Capital Corporation said in a news release Tuesday (Jan. 17).
6 in 10 Grocers Say Self-Service Key to Shopper Loyalty
Grocers are noticing that, to win shoppers’ loyalty, they have to offer self-service checkout options. Grocers continue to add self-checkout capabilities. Last month, grocery chain Weis Markets, which operates about 200 stores across seven East Coast states, announced that it was implementing Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions’ Elera platform chainwide in a move to improve self-checkout capabilities, along with other point-of-sale (POS) upgrades.
Avoidable Failed Payments Cause 50% of Subscription Churn
Failed card payments are the topmost factor in subscription churn, and it’s a fixable problem. This is examined in the study “The State of Subscription Business: Best Practices and Business Performance Drivers, a PYMNTS and FlexPay collaboration based on a survey of 200 executive decision-makers at companies that offer subscription-based services and products in retail, health and fitness, media and publishing, home security and online gaming.
Take-Private, Bolt-On Deals Provide Shelter From Underperforming European Markets
European private equity (PE) dealmaking defied economic headwinds in 2022. In general, dealmaking was characterized by smaller but more numerous deals, as checks and valuations got smaller and the cost of borrowing increased. As Pitchbook’s annual European PE Breakdown reveals, both deal count and total deal value increased in 2022...
Small Grocers Demand Hands-on Tech Service in Absence of IT Department
For tech providers to win the loyalty of small grocers, they need to get involved. In an interview with PYMNTS, Dave Capaldo, director of IT at Massachusetts grocer Previte’s Marketplace, which has two locations, laid out the difference between the technology needs of smaller grocers and those of major brands.
