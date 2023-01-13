Read full article on original website
radiokenai.com
Borough Mayor Salary Adjustment Ordinance To Be Address
Salary compensation ranging to $130,000 per year and established salary adjustments every three years for the Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor position will be addressed through Ordinance 2023-01 at the Borough Assembly meeting scheduled for Tuesday, February 7th in the Betty J. Glick Assembly Chambers. The ordinance outlines compensation for the...
alaskapublic.org
Soldotna’s ‘Candy Man’ doctor pleads guilty to overprescribing opioids
Three years after he was first arrested, a Soldotna doctor pleaded guilty last week to a charge that he overprescribed addictive narcotics on the Kenai Peninsula. Under the terms of a plea agreement, Lavern Davidhizar has agreed to pay a $10,000 fine and serve a year of probation. Davidhizar was...
kinyradio.com
Troopers pursue thief, arrest him on outstanding felony warrant and other charges
Anchor Point, Alaska (KINY) - Tuesday evening, Alaska State Troopers responded to a burglary in Ninilchik. At around 6:56 p.m., Troopers responded off Woodsong Ct. The complainant confronted individuals inside the property and the suspects left the property in a vehicle. The vehicle and license plate number was provided to...
kdll.org
DOT will make progress on dozens of new, ongoing Peninsula road projects this year
The new year ushers in a new season of road work for the Alaska Department of Transportation. Several construction projects are ongoing or due to begin on the Kenai Peninsula in 2023, with others in early planning stages. David Post with the Alaska Department of Transportation said one of the...
radiokenai.com
‘Credit’ Goes To Soldotna Family For Helping Build Their Own Home
In November, USDA Rural Development and Rural Community Action Program helped Andrew “Tai” Lepule and his family close on the home of their dreams. Purchasing a house can be challenging for any family in Alaska, considering high market prices, low availability, and stringent application requirements. In 2020, unable to qualify for conventional home financing, the Lepules, a family of six, were renting an apartment. A five-bedroom, two-bath home seemed out of reach.
kdll.org
Local producers fill cracks during egg shortage
From the excitement in Kim Keck’s voice, you'd think she just came across a pot of gold in the parking lot of Kaladi Brothers in Soldotna. On Thursday, she was picking up three dozen eggs from Jacob Burton, of Poimea Farm in Sterling. Keck said she grew up with farm-fresh eggs, on the East Coast.
radiokenai.com
Stars Hockey Takes Pair In Juneau: Kenai Hockey Drops Pair To West
The Soldotna Stars hockey team moved into first place in the Railbelt Conference with a pair of victories in Juneau against the Crimson Bears. Kenai hockey dropped a pair to DI West Anchorage in non-divisional hockey home games. SoHi 3 – Juneau-Douglas 1 Friday. The Stars opened their road-swing...
radiokenai.com
SoHi’s Cannava Races To Lynx Loppet Championship: Kenai’s Moss Finishes Second
A first in the history of Nordic skiing for Kenai Peninsula skiing, in one of the largest cross country ski competitions in Alaska, the Lynx Loppet, two peninsula girls finish first and second in the combined scoring in a field of over 140 female skiers. Soldotna High School’s Ariana Cannava...
radiokenai.com
Kenai Girls Remain Unbeaten: Kard Boys Rebound
Both Kardinal basketball team controlled play and recorded victories over the Redington Huskies in non-conference basketball games on Saturday. Undefeated through nine games, the Kenai Kardinal girls continue to strive on the power of Emma Beck and the 3-point shooting of Chloe Goldsby, improving to 9-0 on the season with a 53-26 victory over Redington on Saturday at Redington High School.
radiokenai.com
Nikiski Tip-Off Basketball Tournament Crowns Valdez Boys & Girls Champions
Undefeated in the 34th Annual Rus Hitchcock Invitational Basketball Tournament at Nikiski High School, the Valdez Buccaneer girls and boys claim the team championships with victories on Saturday. Valdez Girls 37 – Homer 23. The Valdez Buccaneer girls and Homer Mariners entered Saturday’s pairing at 2-0 in the round-robin...
