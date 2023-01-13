ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soldotna, AK

radiokenai.com

Borough Mayor Salary Adjustment Ordinance To Be Address

Salary compensation ranging to $130,000 per year and established salary adjustments every three years for the Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor position will be addressed through Ordinance 2023-01 at the Borough Assembly meeting scheduled for Tuesday, February 7th in the Betty J. Glick Assembly Chambers. The ordinance outlines compensation for the...
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
radiokenai.com

'Credit' Goes To Soldotna Family For Helping Build Their Own Home

In November, USDA Rural Development and Rural Community Action Program helped Andrew "Tai" Lepule and his family close on the home of their dreams. Purchasing a house can be challenging for any family in Alaska, considering high market prices, low availability, and stringent application requirements. In 2020, unable to qualify for conventional home financing, the Lepules, a family of six, were renting an apartment. A five-bedroom, two-bath home seemed out of reach.
SOLDOTNA, AK
kdll.org

Local producers fill cracks during egg shortage

From the excitement in Kim Keck's voice, you'd think she just came across a pot of gold in the parking lot of Kaladi Brothers in Soldotna. On Thursday, she was picking up three dozen eggs from Jacob Burton, of Poimea Farm in Sterling. Keck said she grew up with farm-fresh eggs, on the East Coast.
SOLDOTNA, AK
radiokenai.com

Stars Hockey Takes Pair In Juneau: Kenai Hockey Drops Pair To West

The Soldotna Stars hockey team moved into first place in the Railbelt Conference with a pair of victories in Juneau against the Crimson Bears. Kenai hockey dropped a pair to DI West Anchorage in non-divisional hockey home games. SoHi 3 – Juneau-Douglas 1 Friday. The Stars opened their road-swing...
KENAI, AK
radiokenai.com

Kenai Girls Remain Unbeaten: Kard Boys Rebound

Both Kardinal basketball team controlled play and recorded victories over the Redington Huskies in non-conference basketball games on Saturday. Undefeated through nine games, the Kenai Kardinal girls continue to strive on the power of Emma Beck and the 3-point shooting of Chloe Goldsby, improving to 9-0 on the season with a 53-26 victory over Redington on Saturday at Redington High School.
KENAI, AK
radiokenai.com

Nikiski Tip-Off Basketball Tournament Crowns Valdez Boys & Girls Champions

Undefeated in the 34th Annual Rus Hitchcock Invitational Basketball Tournament at Nikiski High School, the Valdez Buccaneer girls and boys claim the team championships with victories on Saturday. Valdez Girls 37 – Homer 23. The Valdez Buccaneer girls and Homer Mariners entered Saturday's pairing at 2-0 in the round-robin...
NIKISKI, AK

