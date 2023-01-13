Read full article on original website
Related
Fraudulent art allegedly sold overseas by Hawaii couple
Two Honolulu residents are under investigation in Pennsylvania in connection to multiple crimes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 16, 2023)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Emergency response underway for plane crash near Molokai airport. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Emergency officials are responding...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After 5 years in court, North Shore killing brings call for tougher murder law
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first of two murder trials for the killing of Telma Boinville will continue Tuesday, more than five years after the crime. The lengthy process for what seemed like an open-and-shut case has been a traumatic ordeal for the family and community — and local Republicans said it proves Hawaii should adopt a “felony murder” law like those in the rest of the country.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023
Light ESE wind flow could bring more volcanic haze over the islands, with more showers possible to end the week. Light winds for now and then a hint of the trades return on Sunday into Monday. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 13, 2023. Updated: Jan. 13,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu couple charged with fraud and money laundering for international counterfeit art scheme
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu couple has been charged in Pennsylvania with several counts of fraud related to deceiving art collectors with inauthentic woodblocks advertised as several centuries old. Earl Marshawn Washington, age 60, and his wife, Zsanett Nagy, age 31 – both residents of Honolulu – have been charged...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Dallas/Houston/Austin/Atlanta to Hawaii | All Islands $185+
A Hawaii airfare skirmish broke out this morning between legacy Hawaii carriers American Airlines and United Airlines. As a result, the cost of flying on these routes is at least $200 less than normal roundtrip. You’ll need to act quickly today, January 16, to get these airfares. Dallas to...
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Wiwoʻole
—Fearless, brave, bold, courageous. “As a graduate from Ke Kula ʻO Nāwahīokalaniʻōpuʻu, one of Iosepa Nāwahī’s best characteristics is being wiwoʻole, is being fearless, which is the type of person that we all should strive to be everyday.”. —Kekailiko Medeiros,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Once again, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For another year in a row, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in. That’s according to a new analysis out Monday from the financial website Wallethub. Researchers compared all 50 states across 31 key metrics, including average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ron Menor, longtime Hawaii politician who brought ‘passionate service’ to elected office, dies at 67
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ron Menor, a longtime Hawaii politician who brought decades of “passionate service” to elected seats in the Legislature and Honolulu City Council, has died. He was 67. Gov. Josh Green announced the news Tuesday evening, saying that Menor died a day earlier following an “unexpected...
Military.com
Air Force Returns Land Used for Apollo Program to State of Hawaii
More than 300 acres of land on Molokai once used by the federal government to support Apollo space missions have been returned to the state after a years-long decommissioning. The 363-acre parcel, owned by the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and long leased to the U.S. Air Force, is expected to be made available to DHHL beneficiaries, most likely for ranching and possibly farming.
Denby Fawcett: Is The Funeral Of Abigail Kawananakoa The Last Hawaiian Royal Burial?
The public ceremony to commemorate the death of “Her late Royal Highness Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawananakoa” was announced in full-page ads Wednesday and Sunday in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “I think her funeral is a great honor. Royal funerals are expensive. They rarely happen. It is an opportunity...
MilitaryTimes
Air Force returns leased land on Molokai Island to Hawaii
HONOLULU — The U.S. military and Hawaii officials said Friday the Air Force has returned 363 acres it leased on Molokai Island to the Department of Hawaiian Homelands, opening the possibility Native Hawaiians could move onto the land. Air Force Col. Michal Holliday said the U.S. government has used...
hawaiinewsnow.com
On MLK Day, Hawaii remembers the civil rights leader’s special ties to the Aloha State
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States on Monday is honoring the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. And in Hawaii, many are noting Dr. King’s special connections to the Aloha State. A month after Hawaii became a state in 1959, Dr. King visited...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Get your Sunrise fix 7 days a week with HNN’s launch of weekend morning news show
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunrise is coming to the weekends!. Starting Jan. 28, Hawaii News Now’s popular weekday morning show will also air live on Saturdays and Sundays. Sunrise on the weekends will air on K5 and stream free online from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. “The audience has been...
KITV.com
Small cargo plane crashes on approach to Molokai Airport | UPDATE
HOOLEHUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities are investigating after a small cargo plane crashed while trying to land at Molokai Airport, early Monday morning. The aircraft, a single-engine Cessna 108, was making its approach to Molokai Airport in Hoolehua around 5 a.m. when it went down about a mile and a half before the airport, near Kaunakakai.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police officers optimistic new chief Ben Moszkowicz can ‘turn things around’
After the retirement of Hawai‘i Police Chief Paul Ferreira in September, many officers described the department as lacking direction and leadership. With the recent hiring and swearing in of former Honolulu Police Maj. Benjamin T. Moszkowicz as the new chief, they are hopeful this will change. Moszkowicz — an...
LIST: Best private high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best private high schools in Hawaii.
KITV.com
Hawaii bill proposed to offer backpay to those terminated over vaccine mandates
HONOLULU (KITV4) – During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of workers across the country were either forced to resign or were let go because they did not comply with their employer’s vaccine mandates. Hawaii state lawmakers, Rep. Diamond Garcia and Sen. Brenton Awa introduced Bill...
Miss Hawaii Teen USA pageant
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Join Justin Cruz and Kelly Simek for our exclusive broadcast of Miss Hawaii Teen USA Pageant, streaming live.
Comments / 1