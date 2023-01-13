ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 1

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 16, 2023)

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Emergency response underway for plane crash near Molokai airport. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Emergency officials are responding...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

After 5 years in court, North Shore killing brings call for tougher murder law

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first of two murder trials for the killing of Telma Boinville will continue Tuesday, more than five years after the crime. The lengthy process for what seemed like an open-and-shut case has been a traumatic ordeal for the family and community — and local Republicans said it proves Hawaii should adopt a “felony murder” law like those in the rest of the country.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023

Light ESE wind flow could bring more volcanic haze over the islands, with more showers possible to end the week. Light winds for now and then a hint of the trades return on Sunday into Monday. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 13, 2023. Updated: Jan. 13,...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Dallas/Houston/Austin/Atlanta to Hawaii | All Islands $185+

A Hawaii airfare skirmish broke out this morning between legacy Hawaii carriers American Airlines and United Airlines. As a result, the cost of flying on these routes is at least $200 less than normal roundtrip. You’ll need to act quickly today, January 16, to get these airfares. Dallas to...
HAWAII STATE
the university of hawai'i system

Hawaiian Word of the Week: Wiwoʻole

—Fearless, brave, bold, courageous. “As a graduate from Ke Kula ʻO Nāwahīokalaniʻōpuʻu, one of Iosepa Nāwahī’s best characteristics is being wiwoʻole, is being fearless, which is the type of person that we all should strive to be everyday.”. —Kekailiko Medeiros,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Once again, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For another year in a row, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in. That’s according to a new analysis out Monday from the financial website Wallethub. Researchers compared all 50 states across 31 key metrics, including average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion...
HAWAII STATE
Military.com

Air Force Returns Land Used for Apollo Program to State of Hawaii

More than 300 acres of land on Molokai once used by the federal government to support Apollo space missions have been returned to the state after a years-long decommissioning. The 363-acre parcel, owned by the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and long leased to the U.S. Air Force, is expected to be made available to DHHL beneficiaries, most likely for ranching and possibly farming.
HAWAII STATE
MilitaryTimes

Air Force returns leased land on Molokai Island to Hawaii

HONOLULU — The U.S. military and Hawaii officials said Friday the Air Force has returned 363 acres it leased on Molokai Island to the Department of Hawaiian Homelands, opening the possibility Native Hawaiians could move onto the land. Air Force Col. Michal Holliday said the U.S. government has used...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Small cargo plane crashes on approach to Molokai Airport | UPDATE

HOOLEHUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities are investigating after a small cargo plane crashed while trying to land at Molokai Airport, early Monday morning. The aircraft, a single-engine Cessna 108, was making its approach to Molokai Airport in Hoolehua around 5 a.m. when it went down about a mile and a half before the airport, near Kaunakakai.
HO'OLEHUA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy