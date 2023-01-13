HOLMDEL – In a show of strength at the annual reorganization meeting Jan. 3 at the township’s municipal complex, several members of the county GOP were on hand to witness the swearing-in of Domenico “DJ” Luccarelli as mayor and Rocco Impreveduto as deputy mayor, along with recently elected committee members Brian Foster and Kimberly LaMountain. The addition of Foster and LaMountain to the dais creates a Republican stronghold in the township which previously had two Independents on the committee.

HOLMDEL, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO