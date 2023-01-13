TALLAHASSEE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday mobilized the state national guard to help local officials respond to a large influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys.DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard and directed state law agencies to assist in the Keys through an executive order in response to the arrival of more than 700 mostly Cuban migrants over the New Year's weekend alone. In a statement, the governor criticized Democratic President Joe Biden and the federal government's immigration policies and response to the migrants landing in the Keys. The governor's statement made no mention of the Biden...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO