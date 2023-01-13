Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Bilirakis debuts Inverness office to big crowds
A standing-room-only crowd Tuesday morning waited intently for the arrival of U.S. Congressman Gus Bilirakis at his new office inside Inverness City Hall. A who’s who of county, city and community leaders – not to mention a full contingent of the congressman’s staff – were there.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He “Has an Appetite” To Ban Chinese Ownership of Residential Property in Florida
Further efforts to prevent CCP influence in Florida?. On January 11, Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that he "has an appetite" to further restrict the means by which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might gain a foothold in the Sunshine State. The Florida Republican made reference to a possible ban that would prevent Chinese purchases of residential property within state boundaries.
White House Says Florida Gov. DeSantis Is “Creating A Problem” With Illegal Migrants
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, calling the activation of the Florida National Guard (FNG) last week a “political stunt.” DeSantis ordered the FNG activated in response to an increase of Cuban and Haitian migrants arriving in the Florida Keys.
Val Demings Announces $18 Million in Federal Funds from Omnibus for Central Florida District
U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., recently showcased her support for the federal omnibus which will send $18 million for public safety, health care, and the economy to her Central Florida district. $3,000,000 for OUC: Eight New High-Speed Charging Hubs for Electric Vehicles. $2,805,363 for LYNX: New Pine Hills Bus Transfer...
washingtonstatenews.net
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
Governor Ron DeSantis Calls on Florida National Guard to Assist with Immigration Crisis in The Sunshine State
In the same week as immigrants are rescued by a cruise ship. On January 6, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis called upon the National Guard to assist with a crisis that's growing in magnitude in South Florida. The number of immigrants seeking a better life in the United States, and risking life and limb as they make the treacherous crossing to reach Florida via the ocean, has reached crisis levels.
Governor Ron DeSantis activates National Guard amid influx of migrants to Keys
TALLAHASSEE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday mobilized the state national guard to help local officials respond to a large influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys.DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard and directed state law agencies to assist in the Keys through an executive order in response to the arrival of more than 700 mostly Cuban migrants over the New Year's weekend alone. In a statement, the governor criticized Democratic President Joe Biden and the federal government's immigration policies and response to the migrants landing in the Keys. The governor's statement made no mention of the Biden...
Comments / 0