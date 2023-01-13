Read full article on original website
New Orleans Saints Reporter Aileen Hnatiuk Goes Viral On TwitterFlorence Carmela
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Louisiana?Ted RiversLouisiana State
Sean Payton coaching race heats up, multiple teams interviewing the former Saints head coachTina Howell
2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival lineup releasedTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
WDSU
New Orleans record warmth comes to an end with storms
We hit a record warm day today with highs around 80 and we've got another record day to come before a round of storms ushers in some cooler air. Before we get to another record warm day Wednesday, we could get a little bit of fog tonight into tomorrow morning. That will also keep us pretty mild once again.
WDSU
Warming climate leads to reoccurring record-breaking heat
NEW ORLEANS — Southeast Louisiana experienced record-breaking heat last week, and it’s happening again this week. According to National Weather Service New Orleans Meteorologist Kevin Gilmore, these very warm temperatures aren’t surprising given our warming climate. “Through climate change and what we’ve been experiencing around the globe,...
KTBS
More than 450,000 La. residents served by water systems rated D or F, new state grades show
NEW ORLEANS - For years, Opelousas residents have complained about their city’s antiquated water system, in which leaks under streets cause potholes and brown water flows from their faucets. Now, those residents have confirmation that their water system is failing. The city’s water utility was one of 64 in...
999ktdy.com
Severe Thunderstorms Could Threaten Much of Louisiana By Mid-Week
Much of Acadiana should prepare for the potential threat of severe thunderstorms by mid-week. Forecasts are calling for much of Louisiana to get strong thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon, into the early Wednesday evening hours. According to forecasts that I have seen, the biggest threat may be damaging winds and the...
WDSU
Near-record heat today and tomorrow
NEW ORLEANS — A very warm and humid day is underway. We could tie or break a record high today! The forecast is 80 degrees, and the record is 79 degrees (set in 1947 and again in 2017). In addition to the heat, it is humid. We had morning showers, but there’s only a 10% chance of afternoon showers now. There is a slight breeze out of the SW at 5-15 mph.
kalb.com
Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Farmers say freezing December temperatures, cold snaps and supply shortages are the culprit for the high prices we are seeing. According to the ‘The...
WDSU
A cloudy, mild and humid Monday
High pressure has moved east over Florida so southerly winds have returned for SELA. Expect those cloudy skies to stick around through Wednesday before the cold front moves into SELA Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The next cold front will bring a line of rain and storms to SELA late...
KTBS
Louisiana's biggest land-building project likely to cause spike in shrimp, oyster prices
NEW ORLEANS, La. - Louisiana's largest-ever coastal restoration project may have a hidden cost Louisianans will pay when they order a round of oysters or buy a bag of shrimp at the grocery store. The $2.5 billion Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion will likely have the unintended consequence of jacking up the...
theadvocate.com
A Louisiana rural utility is spending big on a storm-resilient grid. Is it worth it?
When Hurricane Laura made landfall in the small town of Cameron on Louisiana’s southwestern coast on August 27, 2020, there was little that its 150 mph winds left untouched. The powerful storm tore the roofs off of homes, moved entire buildings and snapped utility poles like twigs. For rural...
This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in Louisiana.
WDSU
Texas baby tries King Cake for the first time
NEW ORLEANS — A little girl from Texas got quite the treat while visiting Louisiana this week. Scarlett Pellerin and her parents, Alexis and Kyle, traveled to Morgan City over the weekend. The family, who lives in Houston, was in the state because Alexis is a krewe captain for...
WDSU
I-10 Westbound Claiborne Flyover ramp toward Pontchartrain Expressway blocked
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans drivers traveling on Interstate 10 are experiencing delays due to debris on the road. According to the Department of Transportation, both right lanes on I-10 West at Poydras Street are blocked because of the debris. Drivers are being rerouted toward the Westbank on the...
WDSU
Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
WDSU
New Orleans activist Barbara Lacen-Keller dies at 76
NEW ORLEANS — Many in New Orleans are mourning the loss of Barbara Lacen-Keller, a beloved community leader and activist. If you knew her, you knew she was the "Mayor of Central City." She was also known as a fixture at City Hall, a founding member of the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale, a Lady Buck Jumper and an enthusiast of all things New Orleans.
WDSU
Warmer spring-like days on the way
We've turned the corner on recent winter temperatures, and warmer spring-like days are back!. South winds and a few more clouds streaming in will keep temps from dropping too far tonight in most cases, but 40s over the Northshore and 50s for the South Shore appear likely. A brisk south...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
fox8live.com
Crawfish prices expected to drop soon as season escalates
WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE) - At Perino’s Boiling Pot, the kitchen has been serving more and more bright red, boiled crawfish for hungry customers. And as crawfish season picks up, the Westbank seafood spot is expecting demand to rise, as is the Westwego shrimp lot. “I’ve come here for a...
theadvocate.com
Fly fishing anyone? 2023 is right time, right place
Welcome to 2023 and a full slate of outdoors adventures especially if you want to get into the art — OK, the sport — of fly fishing. There are fly fishing clubs across south Louisiana with the New Orleans Fly Fishers Club and Baton Rouge’s Red Stick Fly Fishers leading the charge. Both groups hold monthly fly-tying sessions and general meetings along with special freshwater and saltwater excursions to expand your fishing horizon.
Louisiana hunter airlifted to hospital after falling from tree stand
A hunter was rescued over the weekend following a tree stand accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
NOLA.com
Abandoned crab traps can put Louisiana waters in a pinch. Upcoming ‘rodeo’ may help.
The wiry cubes used to haul in plump blue crabs headed for boiling pots across south Louisiana are an example of old-school efficiency – except when they’re abandoned. The large number of abandoned or derelict crab traps pose problems for boaters and lure in crustaceans or other marine life who can’t claw their way back to freedom. To peel away at the problem, the state is organizing a “rodeo” on Feb. 4 where volunteers will lasso abandoned traps to help clear the waterways, to be held in the Terrebonne Basin, based at the Isle de Jean Charles Marina.
