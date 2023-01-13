NEW ORLEANS — A very warm and humid day is underway. We could tie or break a record high today! The forecast is 80 degrees, and the record is 79 degrees (set in 1947 and again in 2017). In addition to the heat, it is humid. We had morning showers, but there’s only a 10% chance of afternoon showers now. There is a slight breeze out of the SW at 5-15 mph.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO