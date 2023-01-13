ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

New Orleans record warmth comes to an end with storms

We hit a record warm day today with highs around 80 and we've got another record day to come before a round of storms ushers in some cooler air. Before we get to another record warm day Wednesday, we could get a little bit of fog tonight into tomorrow morning. That will also keep us pretty mild once again.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Warming climate leads to reoccurring record-breaking heat

NEW ORLEANS — Southeast Louisiana experienced record-breaking heat last week, and it’s happening again this week. According to National Weather Service New Orleans Meteorologist Kevin Gilmore, these very warm temperatures aren’t surprising given our warming climate. “Through climate change and what we’ve been experiencing around the globe,...
LOUISIANA STATE
999ktdy.com

Severe Thunderstorms Could Threaten Much of Louisiana By Mid-Week

Much of Acadiana should prepare for the potential threat of severe thunderstorms by mid-week. Forecasts are calling for much of Louisiana to get strong thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon, into the early Wednesday evening hours. According to forecasts that I have seen, the biggest threat may be damaging winds and the...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Near-record heat today and tomorrow

NEW ORLEANS — A very warm and humid day is underway. We could tie or break a record high today! The forecast is 80 degrees, and the record is 79 degrees (set in 1947 and again in 2017). In addition to the heat, it is humid. We had morning showers, but there’s only a 10% chance of afternoon showers now. There is a slight breeze out of the SW at 5-15 mph.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
kalb.com

Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Farmers say freezing December temperatures, cold snaps and supply shortages are the culprit for the high prices we are seeing. According to the ‘The...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
WDSU

A cloudy, mild and humid Monday

High pressure has moved east over Florida so southerly winds have returned for SELA. Expect those cloudy skies to stick around through Wednesday before the cold front moves into SELA Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The next cold front will bring a line of rain and storms to SELA late...
FLORIDA STATE
WDSU

Texas baby tries King Cake for the first time

NEW ORLEANS — A little girl from Texas got quite the treat while visiting Louisiana this week. Scarlett Pellerin and her parents, Alexis and Kyle, traveled to Morgan City over the weekend. The family, who lives in Houston, was in the state because Alexis is a krewe captain for...
MORGAN CITY, LA
WDSU

Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

New Orleans activist Barbara Lacen-Keller dies at 76

NEW ORLEANS — Many in New Orleans are mourning the loss of Barbara Lacen-Keller, a beloved community leader and activist. If you knew her, you knew she was the "Mayor of Central City." She was also known as a fixture at City Hall, a founding member of the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale, a Lady Buck Jumper and an enthusiast of all things New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Warmer spring-like days on the way

We've turned the corner on recent winter temperatures, and warmer spring-like days are back!. South winds and a few more clouds streaming in will keep temps from dropping too far tonight in most cases, but 40s over the Northshore and 50s for the South Shore appear likely. A brisk south...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Crawfish prices expected to drop soon as season escalates

WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE) - At Perino’s Boiling Pot, the kitchen has been serving more and more bright red, boiled crawfish for hungry customers. And as crawfish season picks up, the Westbank seafood spot is expecting demand to rise, as is the Westwego shrimp lot. “I’ve come here for a...
WESTWEGO, LA
theadvocate.com

Fly fishing anyone? 2023 is right time, right place

Welcome to 2023 and a full slate of outdoors adventures especially if you want to get into the art — OK, the sport — of fly fishing. There are fly fishing clubs across south Louisiana with the New Orleans Fly Fishers Club and Baton Rouge’s Red Stick Fly Fishers leading the charge. Both groups hold monthly fly-tying sessions and general meetings along with special freshwater and saltwater excursions to expand your fishing horizon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Abandoned crab traps can put Louisiana waters in a pinch. Upcoming ‘rodeo’ may help.

The wiry cubes used to haul in plump blue crabs headed for boiling pots across south Louisiana are an example of old-school efficiency – except when they’re abandoned. The large number of abandoned or derelict crab traps pose problems for boaters and lure in crustaceans or other marine life who can’t claw their way back to freedom. To peel away at the problem, the state is organizing a “rodeo” on Feb. 4 where volunteers will lasso abandoned traps to help clear the waterways, to be held in the Terrebonne Basin, based at the Isle de Jean Charles Marina.
LOUISIANA STATE

