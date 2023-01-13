ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints GM Mickey Loomis: Player, staffing evaluations to begin in upcoming weeks

By Kylee Bond
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis held a press conference with local media on Friday.

Although no announcements were made regarding any trades or staffing decisions, the GM says the team will begin evaluations of players and coaches next week.

The briefing comes less than a week after the Saints wrapped up the season against the Carolina Panthers with a 10-7 loss , ending with a 10-7 record. This was the team’s first season under head coach Dennis Allen, who was hired last February .

“It’s all subject to review, which is part of the offseason evaluation,” Loomis told reporters.

