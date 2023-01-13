Read full article on original website
Related
woay.com
Pattern Brings Warmer Temperatures, Rain Back Into Region
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Much to the dismay of snow lovers but in good fortune for warmer weather enthusiasts, above-average temperatures are on the horizon this week. The active Pacific storm track continues and two of those systems, one Tuesday and another Thursday, will bring light rain to southern West Virginia. The rainfall will not be heavy enough to trigger any flooding, even with the snowmelt. Total rainfall between both events will be about one-half inch.
WDTV
Mild temperatures today, rain later this week!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a rainy morning, our region should dry out this afternoon, with mild, partly sunny conditions. As for how long these conditions will last, find out in the video above. Early this morning, a line of steady rain lifted into North-Central West Virginia, ahead of a...
woay.com
Early Weekend Storm Generates Winter Wonderland in Southern West Virginia
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): The most significant snowfall of the season brought a true winter wonderland to the region early this weekend. Beckley accumulated 4.3 inches, bringing the seasonal total to 5.0 inches. Winter 2022-23 still remains the fifth least snowiest on record so far in Beckley. Meanwhile, Bluefield accumulated 2.0 inches of snowfall. So far, this winter ranks as the eighth least snowiest on record for Bluefield with 3.6 inches accumulation.
wymt.com
KYTC officials warn of overnight refreeze as temperatures drop
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said roads were relatively clear on Saturday, but they warned of black ice and slick roads following a refreeze Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Following Friday’s snowfall, crews with KYTC worked to ensure roads were safe and clear,...
WDTV
Mild, cloudy Monday, rain chances later this week!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a chilly weekend, today will start the workweek with mild, cloudy conditions. Those mild temperatures will last later this week, but as for how long they last, and what rain chances are like, find out in the video above!. Yesterday ended the weekend on a...
What is a zipper merge and why don’t we use it in West Virginia?
Some states use something called a "zipper merge" to cut down to one lane on multi-lane roads, but West Virginia prefers the alternate "early merge."
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
wchsnetwork.com
Cold front rolling into West Virginia with snow and heavy wind
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Saturday morning for most of West Virginia. The National Weather Service expects the state to see heavy rain Thursday afternoon into Friday before turning into snow. The day began with warmer temperatures with the high reaching 63 degrees,...
West Virginia has cheapest vehicle maintenance costs
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — According to WalletHub’s 2023 Best and Worst States to Drive In study, West Virginia has the lowest vehicle maintenance cost. For vehicle maintenance costs, West Virginia beats out Mississippi, South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming for the cheapest. The study says that West Virginia is number 25 on the list of best […]
sciotopost.com
Rare Winter Tornado Confirmed Just Miles from Ohio Border
Kentucky – A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Northern Kentucky during this turbulent weather. According to the National Weather Service, has confirmed a tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge in Grant County. This survey is in relation to thunderstorms that moved through the area earlier this morning and a tornado warning was issued, including this area of Grant County.
WTRF
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in West Virginia?
WEST VIRGINIA (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in West Virginia with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Ohio?
The State of Ohio borders Lake Erie, one of America’s Great Lakes. But that’s just one of several massive water bodies in the state. Ohio has natural and artificial lakes where people can go fishing, boating, or camping. While Lake Erie is the largest natural lake in Ohio, the largest man-made reservoir in the state is Lake Pymatuning. Located in one of the state’s most visited parks, the sparkling Pymatuning Reservoir is one of the most popular outdoor relaxation areas that people visit for a wide range of activities. This post details all you need to know about the massive Pymatuning Reservoir, including its size, location, wildlife, and other exciting details.
PHOTOS: Snow is falling in the Tennessee Valley!
Flakes are starting to flurry in North Alabama and parts of middle Tennessee - and we want to see what it looks like where you live!
Severe storms knock out power to thousands in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands were without power Thursday evening after severe weather swept across the region, but most outages have been resolved. BrightRidge BrightRidge reported just more than 1,000 customers without power as of 11:00 p.m., down from more than 15,000 earlier. BrightRidge said it was working to repair “numerous spans of wire […]
One person struck by train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday
One person was struck by a train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning. According to WTRF ABC News Partner, WTAE, the train crash happened near the Connellsville Police Department in Fayette County along North Arch Street. The person was taken to a hospital. No information was given on the person’s condition. Also, no word has been […]
West Virginia considers state holiday for 1970 Marshall plane crash
West Virginia may soon have a new holiday memorializing 75 people killed in a Marshall University plane crash more than 50 years ago. The Nov. 14, 1970 crash was the worst sports disaster in U.S. history. All 75 people on board died, including most of Marshall’s football team. According to the legislation, Nov. 14, or “Marshall University […]
HARDY coming to State Fair of West Virginia
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The first concert has been announced for the 2023 State Fair of West Virginia. The State Fair of West Virginia announced HARDY is the first concert added to the 2023 Grandstand Lineup on Sunday, August 13, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20, 2023, at 10 AM. Kelly Collins, the […]
focushillsboro.com
Authorities Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County Battles Severe Drought Conditions
Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County: Despite widespread recent rainfall, some areas of Oregon continue to experience severe drought. On Thursday, the Crook County Court declared a drought emergency and asked Governor Tina Kotek to do the same so that disaster relief monies could be allocated. It’s the...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It) Ohio is home to a diverse range of forests, including deciduous, coniferous, and mixed woodlands. These forests benefit the state in many ways, providing clean air and water, a large habitat for wildlife, and recreational opportunities like camping, hiking, hunting, and fishing.
travel2next.com
8 National Parks in West Virginia
There are eight national parks in West Virginia just waiting to be explored. These eight sites are national park service sites that include scenic trails, national recreation areas, and a national park and preserve. From the historical Lewis & Clark National Historic Trail to the picturesque Bluestone National Scenic River,...
Comments / 0