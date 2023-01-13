ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, NY

Third man charged in Johnstown bank robbery conspiracy

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman announces the arrest of Brian Tierney, 29 of Rustburg, Virginia on January 13. Tierney was allegedly one of three involved in the planning of a bank robbery in Johnstown.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that between November 14 and November 26, 2022, Tierney agreed to and planning to commit an armed bank robbery at a bank branch in Johnstown. The office explains two others were allegedly involved, Luke Kenna and Michael Brown Jr. a/k/a “Doc Grimson.” Kenna who have already been charged and arrested. The trio reportedly conducted surveillance of the bank and purchased items, including weapons, to commit the robbery.

Kenna appeared in court on December 21 and was ordered detained pending trial . The office reports Brown made an initial appearance in Philadelphia, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and was ordered detained and transported to the Northern District of New York. Brown made his initial appearance today, January 13 in Albany federal court and was ordered detained pending trial.

The U.S attorney’s office explains the charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

NEWS10 ABC

