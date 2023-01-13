ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Sheriff isn’t qualified to run public office

If the current sheriff is so community oriented ask him why he lost all his access to Withlacoochee Technical College as well as the range at the landfill and now has to pay for range time to qualify his deputies. He is unqualified to perform his duties as a sheriff.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homeless woman charged with battery on senior citizen

A 28-year-old woman living at a Hernando camp site faces a felony charge of battery on a person 65 years old or older. A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to 2404 N. Florida Ave. in Hernando after Felicitie Gillette telephoned 911 and told the operator she and Christian Anderson, her boyfriend, were “jumped” at their campsite by an unknown, tall, white man,” according to Gillette’s arrest report.
HERNANDO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness woman faces possession charges, claims not hers

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Saturday, Jan. 7, after she was pulled over for speeding and found with fentanyl and cannabis, as well as a suspended driver’s license. After following behind her for approximately 1.05 miles, deputies determined the defendant was traveling at a constant...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Jan. 12

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Jan. 12. Stacey Lee Richardson, 35, Lecanto, arrested Jan. 12 for violation of injunction by telephoning/contacting the petitioner directly or indirectly. No bond.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

AP source: Florida QB Rashada asks for release amid NIL mess

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada requested a release from his national letter of intent Tuesday night after a $13 million name, imagine and likeness deal fell through, a person familiar with the situation said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy