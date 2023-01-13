Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Honoring the dream: quotes from Inverness’ MLK Day ‘Unity Starts in the Heart’ program
From elected officials and clergy to teens testing the waters of community involvement, here are some of the words from the speakers at this year’s MLK Day event Monday, Jan. 16, at Liberty Park in Inverness:. “We come together today at a park called ‘Liberty,’ and liberty is something...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff isn’t qualified to run public office
If the current sheriff is so community oriented ask him why he lost all his access to Withlacoochee Technical College as well as the range at the landfill and now has to pay for range time to qualify his deputies. He is unqualified to perform his duties as a sheriff.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homeless woman charged with battery on senior citizen
A 28-year-old woman living at a Hernando camp site faces a felony charge of battery on a person 65 years old or older. A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to 2404 N. Florida Ave. in Hernando after Felicitie Gillette telephoned 911 and told the operator she and Christian Anderson, her boyfriend, were “jumped” at their campsite by an unknown, tall, white man,” according to Gillette’s arrest report.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness woman faces possession charges, claims not hers
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Saturday, Jan. 7, after she was pulled over for speeding and found with fentanyl and cannabis, as well as a suspended driver’s license. After following behind her for approximately 1.05 miles, deputies determined the defendant was traveling at a constant...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Jan. 12
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Jan. 12. Stacey Lee Richardson, 35, Lecanto, arrested Jan. 12 for violation of injunction by telephoning/contacting the petitioner directly or indirectly. No bond.
Citrus County Chronicle
Suspicious driving leads to drug charges and arrest of Crystal River man
Suspicious driving during the early morning of Jan. 7 led to the arrest of a Crystal River man now facing multiple drug charges, including trafficking in fentanyl. He was also issued a traffic citation for failing to stop at a stop sign. The arresting Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP source: Florida QB Rashada asks for release amid NIL mess
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada requested a release from his national letter of intent Tuesday night after a $13 million name, imagine and likeness deal fell through, a person familiar with the situation said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity...
Comments / 0