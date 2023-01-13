ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Teenage suspect arrested in deadly Camden shooting of 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A teenage boy was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen, Camden County officials announced on Tuesday. The suspect, also 14-year-old, was charged with first-degree murder. The teenage suspect, who's from Camden, has a pending court hearing and he is currently held at Camden County Juvenile Detention Center.Allen was at a birthday party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden when shots were fired. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital by EMS with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead later that night.Allen, who was from Lindenwood, was the life of the party and was beloved by his large family.If you have information for the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, you're encouraged to contact Prosecutor Detective Matthew Kreidler at 856-930-5355 and Camden County Police Detective Maria Bagby at 609-519-6947. You can also submit tips anonymously online.
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

CAUGHT: Theft Suspects Apprehended In Atlantic County: NJSP

A pair of theft suspects has been apprehended in Atlantic County, authorities said. New Jersey State Police thanked the public for the dozens of tips in the case. The suspects were wanted by the NJSP Troop ‘A’ Buena Vista Station in connection with a theft of three Browning Trail Cameras from the Tractor Supply Store in Buena Vista Township.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Atlantic City Man Shot Through Victim's Door: Prosecutor

A 39-year-old Atlantic City man has admitted to shooting a victim through his door, authorities said. Leslie Washington pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and weapons offenses on Thursday, Jan. 12, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Washington's charges stemmed from a shooting that took place in Atlantic City on...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
orangeandbluepress.com

11 New Jersey Police Exposed to Fentanyl, 5 Suspects Arrested

11 New Jersey Police Officers got fentanyl exposure while searching a home which resulted in the arrest of five people. New Jersey Police Arrests 5 Suspects Illegally Handling Controlled, Dangerous Substance (CDS) As stated in a published post by Fox News, the police officers performed a search at an apartment...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

‘This Is a Tragedy': Gas Station Clerk Gunned Down During Armed Robbery

A well-known store clerk at a Northeast Philadelphia gas station who was concerned over crime in the city was shot and killed during a robbery early Tuesday morning. A customer called the killing "senseless." Philadelphia police officers rushed to the Exxon station along Torresdale Avenue at Friendship Street just after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Female Body Found, Mattress Seized In DelCo: Report

A mattress was among items seized by authorities investigating the discovery of a female body in Delaware County overnight, 6abc reports. Paramedics called to the 7000 block of Greenwood Avenue near Church Lane in Upper Darby around midnight found the woman's body in a back alley behind a row of twin homes, the outlet said.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Violent MLK Day in Philadelphia leaves 2 dead, several injured

PHILADELPHIA - A night of violence capping Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Philadelphia left two people dead and several others injured, including a 12-year-old boy. In just three hours, police say they responded to at least four separate shootings across the city, two of which were fatal. Around 8...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSOC Charlotte

Alligator abandoned in New Jersey vacant lot

NEPTUNE, N.J. — Investigators are searching for the person who abandoned a 3-foot-long alligator in a vacant lot in New Jersey. The Monmouth County SPCA said in a news release that animal control officers were called to an empty lot in Neptune on Jan. 15 by a good Samaritan who found the reptile. The good Samaritan discovered an alligator inside a plastic tub in the empty lot next to his home.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Shift Lanes in Camden City

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G, will be performing road restoration on Federal Street in Camden on Wednesday Jan. 18 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will be a lane shift on Federal Street at the intersection with 39th Street. “Motorists should plan to take alternate routes to avoid delays,”...
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Man shot 3 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 25-year-old man was shot three times and killed in North Philadelphia on Monday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of North 20th Street just before 5 p.m.Police say the man was shot twice in his abdomen and once in the face.He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m., according to police. Authorities say a gun was recovered on the scene, but no arrests have been made. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy