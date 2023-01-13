Read full article on original website
James (Lum) Alonzo Woodard
James (Lum) Alonzo Woodard, 85, passed away at his home Sunday, January 15, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Johnston County on November 27, 1937 to the late Wilbert George Woodard and Flora Mae Daughtry Woodard. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Ann Bradley Woodard; brothers, Wilbert Lee Batten, infant brother, James Lester Batten, Millard Woodard and sister, Shirley Woodard.
Neal Franklin Haworth
DECEMBER 14, 1939 – JANUARY 8, 2023. Neal Franklin Haworth, age 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Born in Knoxville, TN on December 14, 1939, he was the son of the late Alvin Guy and Kate Mae Haworth. Neal grew up in...
Eula Mae Phillips
Clayton- Eula Mae Bishop Phillips, age 86, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at UNC Johnston Health of Clayton. Born in Sampson County on February 1, 1936, she was a daughter to the late Allen Lloyd Bishop and Mittie Eula McClenny. In addition to her parents, Eula was preceded...
Shelda Cox Rice
Shelda Lee Cox Patterson Rice, age 86, of Princeton, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Born in Middlesex on February 7, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Herman and Gonza Lee Harrell Cox. She was preceded in death by her husband Ted Rice, daughter Sheree Murray,...
“Brandy Wells Day!” Held At Fellowship Baptist Church
CLAYTON – Clayton’s Fellowship Baptist Church honored one of their own on Sunday with members of the congregation wearing “pink.”. The church gathered to offer prayer and encouragement for their beloved friend, long-time church member, Brandy Wells, as she undergoes cancer treatments. Her husband and children were...
Bobby Ray Pleasant, Sr.
Angier, NC: Mr. Bobby Ray Pleasant, Sr., age 84, of Clayton Road passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. There will be no services at this time. Mr. Pleasant was born on December 11, 1938 in Johnston County to the late Eddie...
Benson Selects Geneva W. Covington As 2023 Black History Honoree
The Town of Benson and the Benson Museum of Local History are excited to announce this year’s Black History Month honoree is Geneva Warren Covington — a local volunteer, community organizer, and pillar of the Benson community. Mrs. Covington received multiple nominations this year and reading over the...
OBITUARY: Katina Ingram
ROCKINGHAM — Katina L. Ingram, 50, of Rockingham, passed on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 478 Sandhill Road, Rockingham. Public viewing will be Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, noon until 4 p.m. at...
SSS Goes Over The Edge In Support Of Special Olympics
On December 3, 2022, Smithfield-Selma High School (SSS) Principal David Allen and Athletic Director Lori Rose braved 30 stories, rappelling down the Wells Fargo building as part of the Over the Edge fundraiser. This event had been rescheduled from the original date in September. Over the Edge is a fundraiser...
Michael Onufer Appointed District Court Judge
Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Michael Onufer to served as District Court Judge in District 11, serving Johnston, Harnett and Lee counties. He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Henry Willis. Onufer has served as both as an Assistant Public Defender and as an Assistant...
BCBS Donates To Wayne Community College Pantry
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (BCBS) was so impressed with Wayne Community College’s effort to stem student food insecurity that it contributed to the project. Blue Cross NC has been conducting an “Extra Miles Tour” to meet with community leaders who are collaborating on solutions to...
Body Found On Side Of Wayne County Highway
GOLDSBORO – Deputies are investigating the death of a 23 year-old woman whose body was found beside a Wayne County highway. Around 1:50pm Sunday, a passerby called Wayne County 911 and reported seeing a body located on the side of the road in the 3600 block of Salem Church Road.
Woman critically injured in Rocky Mount shooting
Officers responded to UNC Nash Hospital just after 9 last night in reference to a patient with gunshot wounds.
Selma Town Manager Fired
SELMA – After serving less than two years, the Selma town council voted Tuesday night to fire Town Manager Brent Taylor. The unanimous vote to terminate is employment contract followed a closed session of the town board. Mr. Taylor had served as the town manager since April 1, 2021....
Senator Sawrey Sworn Into NC Senate
RALEIGH – Senator Benton Sawrey was sworn into the North Carolina Senate, January 11. Lt. Governor Mark Robinson presided over ceremonies, swearing in the Senate for the 2023 biennium. Lt. Governor Robinson is the first African American Lieutenant Governor in the state’s history. Senator Sawrey said, “Lt. Governor’s Robinson...
North Carolina lab finds street drugs cut with chemical that leads to ‘aggressive wounds’
CHARLOTTE — A new threat is being found in dangerous street drugs by researchers at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and the effects can have a horrifying effect on users. The substance is an animal tranquilizer used by veterinarians called Xylazine. Its slang name is “Tranq,” and...
Four Injured In Johnston County Crash
Two vehicles collided nearly head-on about 7:00pm Saturday on NC Highway 96 North. The crash occurred in the 13000 block of NC 96 North, not far from the Wake County line. Witnesses at the scene stated a southbound white van had passed them “at high-speed” just before it collided with a northbound silver SUV. “He passed 3 or 4 cars on a double-yellow line,” the witness said.
Wilson man wins $110,000 lottery jackpot
Clark bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh Road Parkway West in Wilson.
'He was so loved': Mother grieves loss of man who died after Raleigh officers used Taser on him
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man died Tuesday morning while in Raleigh police custody after officers used a Taser while trying to make an arrest. On Tuesday, the man's mother, Sonya Williams, said her son Darryl Williams was the man who died. He was 32 and lived in Raleigh. "He...
Long-time resident dies in Erwin shooting, police say
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A long-time resident of Erwin died in a shooting Saturday evening, police said. The incident was discovered just before 6:05 p.m. along Price Street near U.S. 421, according to Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from what appeared...
