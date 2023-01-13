ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benson, NC

jocoreport.com

James (Lum) Alonzo Woodard

James (Lum) Alonzo Woodard, 85, passed away at his home Sunday, January 15, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Johnston County on November 27, 1937 to the late Wilbert George Woodard and Flora Mae Daughtry Woodard. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Ann Bradley Woodard; brothers, Wilbert Lee Batten, infant brother, James Lester Batten, Millard Woodard and sister, Shirley Woodard.
PRINCETON, NC
jocoreport.com

Neal Franklin Haworth

DECEMBER 14, 1939 – JANUARY 8, 2023. Neal Franklin Haworth, age 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Born in Knoxville, TN on December 14, 1939, he was the son of the late Alvin Guy and Kate Mae Haworth. Neal grew up in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
jocoreport.com

Eula Mae Phillips

Clayton- Eula Mae Bishop Phillips, age 86, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at UNC Johnston Health of Clayton. Born in Sampson County on February 1, 1936, she was a daughter to the late Allen Lloyd Bishop and Mittie Eula McClenny. In addition to her parents, Eula was preceded...
CLAYTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Shelda Cox Rice

Shelda Lee Cox Patterson Rice, age 86, of Princeton, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Born in Middlesex on February 7, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Herman and Gonza Lee Harrell Cox. She was preceded in death by her husband Ted Rice, daughter Sheree Murray,...
PRINCETON, NC
jocoreport.com

“Brandy Wells Day!” Held At Fellowship Baptist Church

CLAYTON – Clayton’s Fellowship Baptist Church honored one of their own on Sunday with members of the congregation wearing “pink.”. The church gathered to offer prayer and encouragement for their beloved friend, long-time church member, Brandy Wells, as she undergoes cancer treatments. Her husband and children were...
CLAYTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Bobby Ray Pleasant, Sr.

Angier, NC: Mr. Bobby Ray Pleasant, Sr., age 84, of Clayton Road passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. There will be no services at this time. Mr. Pleasant was born on December 11, 1938 in Johnston County to the late Eddie...
ANGIER, NC
jocoreport.com

Benson Selects Geneva W. Covington As 2023 Black History Honoree

The Town of Benson and the Benson Museum of Local History are excited to announce this year’s Black History Month honoree is Geneva Warren Covington — a local volunteer, community organizer, and pillar of the Benson community. Mrs. Covington received multiple nominations this year and reading over the...
BENSON, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Katina Ingram

ROCKINGHAM — Katina L. Ingram, 50, of Rockingham, passed on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 478 Sandhill Road, Rockingham. Public viewing will be Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, noon until 4 p.m. at...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

SSS Goes Over The Edge In Support Of Special Olympics

On December 3, 2022, Smithfield-Selma High School (SSS) Principal David Allen and Athletic Director Lori Rose braved 30 stories, rappelling down the Wells Fargo building as part of the Over the Edge fundraiser. This event had been rescheduled from the original date in September. Over the Edge is a fundraiser...
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

Michael Onufer Appointed District Court Judge

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Michael Onufer to served as District Court Judge in District 11, serving Johnston, Harnett and Lee counties. He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Henry Willis. Onufer has served as both as an Assistant Public Defender and as an Assistant...
LEE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

BCBS Donates To Wayne Community College Pantry

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (BCBS) was so impressed with Wayne Community College’s effort to stem student food insecurity that it contributed to the project. Blue Cross NC has been conducting an “Extra Miles Tour” to meet with community leaders who are collaborating on solutions to...
GOLDSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

Body Found On Side Of Wayne County Highway

GOLDSBORO – Deputies are investigating the death of a 23 year-old woman whose body was found beside a Wayne County highway. Around 1:50pm Sunday, a passerby called Wayne County 911 and reported seeing a body located on the side of the road in the 3600 block of Salem Church Road.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Selma Town Manager Fired

SELMA – After serving less than two years, the Selma town council voted Tuesday night to fire Town Manager Brent Taylor. The unanimous vote to terminate is employment contract followed a closed session of the town board. Mr. Taylor had served as the town manager since April 1, 2021....
SELMA, NC
jocoreport.com

Senator Sawrey Sworn Into NC Senate

RALEIGH – Senator Benton Sawrey was sworn into the North Carolina Senate, January 11. Lt. Governor Mark Robinson presided over ceremonies, swearing in the Senate for the 2023 biennium. Lt. Governor Robinson is the first African American Lieutenant Governor in the state’s history. Senator Sawrey said, “Lt. Governor’s Robinson...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Four Injured In Johnston County Crash

Two vehicles collided nearly head-on about 7:00pm Saturday on NC Highway 96 North. The crash occurred in the 13000 block of NC 96 North, not far from the Wake County line. Witnesses at the scene stated a southbound white van had passed them “at high-speed” just before it collided with a northbound silver SUV. “He passed 3 or 4 cars on a double-yellow line,” the witness said.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Long-time resident dies in Erwin shooting, police say

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A long-time resident of Erwin died in a shooting Saturday evening, police said. The incident was discovered just before 6:05 p.m. along Price Street near U.S. 421, according to Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from what appeared...
ERWIN, NC

