Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL world reacts to incredible Bengals fumble recovery TD
Sunday Night’s NFL Wild Card matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens featured one of the most incredible plays on the goal line in recent memory to completely shift the direction of the game. Despite the Ravens being without star quarterback Lamar Jackson in this game, they...
NFL world reacts to shocking Lamar Jackson news
It became clear earlier in the week that the Baltimore Ravens would be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson as he continued to rehab a leg injury that he suffered last month and apparently took much longer to heal than originally expected. Jackson addressed his injury himself this week, saying “I...
Ohio State star makes extremely difficult decision
When the season officially ended for the Ohio State Buckeyes, many assumed star quarterback C.J. Stroud had an extremely easy decision to make regarding his future. After all, he was a projected top-five pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. But Stroud did not make his draft decision hastily as rumors and reports began to surface that he was actually seriously considering a return to Ohio State. But ultimately, the allure of the NFL won out.
Mike McDaniel reveals reason for crucial penalty
During Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins faced a crucial 4th-and-1 with under three minutes remaining in the game. But the team ultimately took a costly delay of game penalty followed by an incomplete pass to end the game. After the game, head coach Mike McDaniel explained what happened.
Turns out, footballs have chips in them after all
The NFL world was abuzz during Sunday night’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals — but not only because Cincinnati scored what was ultimately the game-winning touchdown on a 98-yard fumble return from Sam Hubbard, which came after linebacker Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson stripped the ball from Tyler Huntley as the Ravens quarterback was stretching for the go-ahead score. No, one of the NFL’s Twitter accounts revealed something.
John Harbaugh shockingly defends horrible clock management
During Sunday night’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was hit with plenty of criticism for his horrible clock management at the end of the game that cost the team precious seconds due to his refusal to call timeouts. But even after the game, he thinks it was the right call.
Giants offensive coordinator makes huge decision
The New York Giants have seen a massive improvement this season. After going 4-13 last season, the Giants are now headed to the divisional round of the playoffs. Much of that improvement is due to coaching, with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka emerging as one of the top assistants in the league. But even though he has plenty of opportunities to become a head coach after this season, he doesn’t seem worried about that just yet.
NFL insider says Jeff Saturday hiring would be ‘mockery’
We don’t know yet if the Indianapolis Colts will hire Jeff Saturday as their full-time head coach following his miserable interim run, but if they do, one NFL insider thinks it will make a “mockery” of the head coach hiring process. While Saturday’s stint as an interim...
NFL world reacts to powerful Damar Hamlin news
Less than weeks ago, Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin was fighting for his life after a terrifying injury that left him in need of life-saving CPR on the field of a Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, not only has Hamlin made a miraculous recovery, but he’s going to be at supporting his team in person in the playoffs.
New Cardinals GM delivers stern message to team
The Arizona Cardinals introduced new general manager Monti Ossenfort Tuesday, and he wasted no time delivering a stern message. “We’re going to focus on a completely unified message across the general manager, the head coach and ownership to what exactly we want to be as a football organization,” Ossenfort said.
Ed Reed apologizes for ‘unacceptable’ comments
The college football world was thrilled to learn that former Miami Hurricanes and Baltimore Ravens star Ed Reed would be the next head football coach at Bethune-Cookman. However, Reed is already apologizing for some unfortunate comments he made last week about the school. Reed recently did an Instagram Live chat...
