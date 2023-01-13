ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

UPDATE – Guinness Beer Truck Crash Closes I-71 Southbound

Clinton County – A portion of I-71 was closed down for almost 10 hours last week when a beer truck overturned and crashed on I-71 According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 10 pm on Thursday, January 12, 2023, on I-71 in the area of the Ohio 72 exit for Sabina and Jamestown when a beer truck driven by Singh Bhupinder, 42, of Bellmore, New York traveled off the roadway on the right side and struck multiple trees before overturning.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

First responders race to scene of structure fire

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire crews are battling a fully involved structure fire in Scioto County, Ohio. According to Scioto County dispatchers, the blaze was reported around 11 p.m. Monday along the 200 block of Marne Avenue in Sciotoville. No injuries have been reported, but dispatchers tell us the...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘What the Fast and Furious?;’ Residents concerned after ‘drifting’ cars close down Dayton streets

DAYTON — Police are calling it a “pop-up street takeover” after dangerous drivers with high-performance cars took control of a downtown Dayton intersection Sunday. It took place Sunday around 1 a.m. in the area of East Third and South Jefferson Streets. Video from those in the area shows dozens of cars blocking three of the four ways of the intersection.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Man dies after Monday night West Price Hill shooting

HARRISON, Ohio — One man has died following a shooting in the 900 block of Harris Avenue Monday night, the Cincinnati Police Department says. CPD says around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Harris Avenue in reference to a report of a person having been shot.
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

One Man Dead in Brown County SR 32 Crash

A Thursday night crash in Brown County left one man dead. The highway patrol reports that 61-year-old Claude Wright was driving on Steinman Road at around 5:30pm and failed to stop at a stop sign near State Route 32. Wright's vehicle was hit by a crossing Prius. He died at...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WCPO

Woman dead after shooting in Clermont County, sheriff says

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in Clermont County Tuesday night. Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton said officials responded to the 3800 block of Magnolia Drive, just off Amelia-Olive Branch Road, at around 6:45 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from a woman who said her son came home with his girlfriend, who had been shot.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on Glenway Avenue in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Glenway Avenue in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man found dead at Dayton drive-thru identified

DAYTON — The man found dead at a Dayton drive-thru over the weekend has been identified. Marc Giles-Sims, 34, of Dayton, was identified as the person found near the Fortune Drive Thru, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Dayton Police responded to the 3500 block of West...
DAYTON, OH
Times Gazette

Hillsboro woman injured in fatal crash

A Hillsboro woman sustained minor injuries in a fatal crash Thursday when an Amelia man failed to yield at stop a sign and pulled into the path of the woman’s vehicle on S.R. 32. The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 5:35...
HILLSBORO, OH
linknky.com

Florence honks hello to new Ford’s Garage location on Houston Road

Ford nostalgia? Check. One hundred different types of beer? Check. Half-pound angus burgers? Check. Whatever a person might need for a night out with their family, Ford’s Garage has them covered. Luckily for Florence residents, a new location just opened at 4911 Houston Road. Today is their first official day of business.
FLORENCE, KY

