Clinton County – A portion of I-71 was closed down for almost 10 hours last week when a beer truck overturned and crashed on I-71 According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 10 pm on Thursday, January 12, 2023, on I-71 in the area of the Ohio 72 exit for Sabina and Jamestown when a beer truck driven by Singh Bhupinder, 42, of Bellmore, New York traveled off the roadway on the right side and struck multiple trees before overturning.

CLINTON COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO