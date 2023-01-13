Read full article on original website
Related
sciotopost.com
UPDATE – Guinness Beer Truck Crash Closes I-71 Southbound
Clinton County – A portion of I-71 was closed down for almost 10 hours last week when a beer truck overturned and crashed on I-71 According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 10 pm on Thursday, January 12, 2023, on I-71 in the area of the Ohio 72 exit for Sabina and Jamestown when a beer truck driven by Singh Bhupinder, 42, of Bellmore, New York traveled off the roadway on the right side and struck multiple trees before overturning.
1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Preble Co.
PREBLE COUNTY — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Preble County Monday. Crews were called to the intersection of state Route 503 and Pyrmont Road to reports of a single-car crash around 7:30 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene they found one...
At least 1 person hospitalized following accident in Darke County
GETTYSBURG — At least one person is hospitalized following an accident in Darke County Monday afternoon, according to dispatchers from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. >>Springfield man charged with 2 felonies following pursuit on US-68 Officers and medics were dispatched to the area of U. S. 36 and...
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a reported barn fire on Old State Route 74 in Union Township
CINCINNATI — Crews on scene of a reported barn fire on Old State Route 74 in Union Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Sarah Sharp sent WLWT News 5 this video...
Fox 19
73-year-old woman dead in weekend crash suffered ‘medical emergency,’ Milford police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 73-year-old woman is dead after a weekend crash in Milford, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Yvonne Patrick of Covington succumbed Sunday at Bethesda North Hospital, a coroner’s report shows. Milford police believe she experienced a medical emergency that led to the crash,...
3-car crash closes part of major Liberty Twp. road
A portion of Belmont Avenue in Liberty Township is closed Saturday evening after an accident involving three cars.
WSAZ
First responders race to scene of structure fire
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire crews are battling a fully involved structure fire in Scioto County, Ohio. According to Scioto County dispatchers, the blaze was reported around 11 p.m. Monday along the 200 block of Marne Avenue in Sciotoville. No injuries have been reported, but dispatchers tell us the...
‘What the Fast and Furious?;’ Residents concerned after ‘drifting’ cars close down Dayton streets
DAYTON — Police are calling it a “pop-up street takeover” after dangerous drivers with high-performance cars took control of a downtown Dayton intersection Sunday. It took place Sunday around 1 a.m. in the area of East Third and South Jefferson Streets. Video from those in the area shows dozens of cars blocking three of the four ways of the intersection.
WLWT 5
Police: Man dies after Monday night West Price Hill shooting
HARRISON, Ohio — One man has died following a shooting in the 900 block of Harris Avenue Monday night, the Cincinnati Police Department says. CPD says around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Harris Avenue in reference to a report of a person having been shot.
3 people seriously injured in early morning multi-vehicle Roselawn crash
Police believe excessive speed and impairment are factors that caused a crash along Summit Road in Roselawn early Saturday morning.
iheart.com
One Man Dead in Brown County SR 32 Crash
A Thursday night crash in Brown County left one man dead. The highway patrol reports that 61-year-old Claude Wright was driving on Steinman Road at around 5:30pm and failed to stop at a stop sign near State Route 32. Wright's vehicle was hit by a crossing Prius. He died at...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a report of a vehicle fire on Alan Ct in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a vehicle fire on Alan Court in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
Fox 19
Vehicle with mom, son inside flips multiple times after hit by speeding driver
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother is asking for improved safety at a Cincinnati intersection after she and her son had to crawl out of their overturned vehicle that was hit by a speeding driver. Rachael Bernstein says she had just picked her son up from Kilgour Elementary on Jan. 13...
WCPO
Woman dead after shooting in Clermont County, sheriff says
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in Clermont County Tuesday night. Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton said officials responded to the 3800 block of Magnolia Drive, just off Amelia-Olive Branch Road, at around 6:45 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from a woman who said her son came home with his girlfriend, who had been shot.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Glenway Avenue in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Glenway Avenue in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Man found dead at Dayton drive-thru identified
DAYTON — The man found dead at a Dayton drive-thru over the weekend has been identified. Marc Giles-Sims, 34, of Dayton, was identified as the person found near the Fortune Drive Thru, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Dayton Police responded to the 3500 block of West...
Woman admits to starting fire that heavily damaged Middletown home
Samantha Stevens faces up to nine years in prison and will have to register as a convicted arson offender.
Search underway for missing woman; police believe disappearance to be ‘well planned out’
DAYTON — A large search was launched Sunday in the hopes of finding a missing woman last seen in Trotwood. According to Dayton Police Department, Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Trotwood. Chapman was driving...
Times Gazette
Hillsboro woman injured in fatal crash
A Hillsboro woman sustained minor injuries in a fatal crash Thursday when an Amelia man failed to yield at stop a sign and pulled into the path of the woman’s vehicle on S.R. 32. The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 5:35...
linknky.com
Florence honks hello to new Ford’s Garage location on Houston Road
Ford nostalgia? Check. One hundred different types of beer? Check. Half-pound angus burgers? Check. Whatever a person might need for a night out with their family, Ford’s Garage has them covered. Luckily for Florence residents, a new location just opened at 4911 Houston Road. Today is their first official day of business.
Comments / 0