wpsdlocal6.com
Multi-vehicle crash cleared, all lanes open on I-24 westbound
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A multi-vehicle car accident is restricting traffic on Interstate 24 Westbound at the 64.5 mile marker in Trigg County. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the accident involves as many as 4 passenger vehicles. The cabinet says it occurred immediately west of...
wpsdlocal6.com
I-69 crash site cleared, all lanes open
PADUCAH — An early morning semi crash is causing a blockage on Interstate 69 Northbound in Marshall County at the 51 mile marker. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a semi hauling trash bags overturned just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville Exit 47 Interchange. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
City of Paducah and Weyland Ventures invite community to attend City Block Project Groundbreaking
PADUCAH — The City of Paducah, in partnership with Weyland Ventures, is inviting everyone to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the City Block Project — an extensive construction project that's garnered both support and criticism from the community. The groundbreaking will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan....
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Recycling Business Building Destroyed In Fire (w/VIDEO)
A building owned by Green Earth Recycling in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Monday evening. Highland Fire Department Assistant Chief Doug Chilton says just before 5 p.m. someone called reporting smoke coming from the building and when firefighters arrived smoke and flames were coming from the roof of the structure.
westkentuckystar.com
Semi crash cleared on Kentucky side of Cairo Bridge
A semi crash shut down US 51 on the Kentucky side of the Cairo Bridge on Monday afternoon. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck was traveling southbound and hit the railing near the Kentucky end of the bridge, before running off the road. The truck went off the...
KFVS12
Two Paducah, Ky. residents charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia after traffic stop
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to drug-related charges for two Paducah, Ky. residents. On Monday, January 16, a McCracken County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Brown Street near Broad Street. The sheriff’s office said the driver, Ronald L. Hoyle, 37, and the passenger of...
KFVS12
Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman in Mayfield, Ky., has been arrested after she entered a local residence without the resident’s consent. On January 13, the Mayfield Police Department responded to a woman breaking into and entering a local residence. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department,...
whvoradio.com
Thomas Files Bill Concerning Metal Wheels On Roadways
Eighth District State Representative Walker Thomas is sponsoring legislation that could require any vehicles with metal wheels on roadways to contain a rubber strip to protect the surface of the roadway from damage. Thomas says he filed the bill in response to concerns from constituents in Christian, Trigg, and Caldwell...
westkentuckystar.com
Thunderstorms Wednesday could become severe
The National Weather Service in Paducah says there's a chance for thunderstorms and locally heavy rain Wednesday afternoon and evening. A quick-moving front could bring one to two inches of rain, and localized flooding is possible with more runoff likely from soil now mostly saturated by recent frequent rains. There...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah City Commission votes unanimously in favor of removing Commissioner David Guess following
BREAKING UPDATE: Paducah City Commission members have voted unanimously in favor of removing Commissioner David Guess from the city commission. The vote follows a hearing held Tuesday evening regarding an allegation of misconduct against Commissioner David Guess stemming from text messages with racist connotations Guess sent a city employee on Election Day about a city commission candidate.
KFVS12
Man on bond for possession of meth arrested after search for drugs
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man was arrested after deputies say they found drugs in his truck. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped Dylan Hobbs, 35 of Brookport, on Cairo Road on Monday, January 16. During the traffic stop, deputies said a K-9...
wkdzradio.com
Burglars Strike Hopkinsville Pharmacy
A pharmacy on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville was burglarized early Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone broke into Cayce’s Pharmacy through a front door and took medication. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as third-degree burglary.
wpsdlocal6.com
Fish from freshwater sources in Local 6 area could contain chemicals linked to adverse health effects
WICKLIFFE, KY — You could be eating fishing contaminated with dangerous toxins. That's according to a report by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA says people could be eating a potentially significant source of perflourinated compounds, or PFOS, from freshwater fish from across the United States. PFOS refers...
KFVS12
Man charged with possession of meth after traffic stop
DEXTER, Ky. (KFVS) - After a driver failed to stop at a stop sign, a deputy stopped the vehicle and found methamphetamine inside. On January 14, Samuel Clark, 24, from Benton, Ky., was traveling along Roosevelt Road and drove passed a stop sign on Radio Road. According to a release...
whopam.com
Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident
A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield Lions Club remembers decades-long service of former club leader
MAYFIELD, KY — Gerald McClain was a pillar of the Mayfield Lions Club. That's according to a Facebook post from the club, announcing the former leader's death at the age of 79. McClain was a club leader for nearly six decades, the MLC explains, noting they frequently joked he...
WBBJ
The Hearth restaurant reopens in Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — One local city welcomes back a favorite option for dining in town. The Hearth has officially reopened under new ownership at 613 North Lindell Street in Martin. According to a social media post, customers can expect a lot of changes, including new renovations. The post also...
whopam.com
Two Crofton residents arrested on drug charges
Two Crofton residents were arrested Saturday on drug charges, following a traffic stop on Madisonville Road. According to the news release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to an area of Madisonville Road for reports that a vehicle had run off the road around 10 p.m. Saturday. Deputy Sam Suiter passed a vehicle on the way there that matched the description of the run that reportedly ran off the road, so he initiated a traffic stop to check on the occupants.
wkdzradio.com
Northern Christian County Home Destroyed In Fire
A home on Crofton Firetower Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Friday night. Lacy Firefighters say the double-wide mobile home was fully engulfed and had already collapsed when they arrived just before 9 pm. No one was home at the time of the fire and the cause...
