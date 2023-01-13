Read full article on original website
Vet on the Set: Tips on caring for a new pet
Dr. Naoto Ueno is also a two-time cancer survivor. What's Trending: Eastern Sibera's temperature drops to over 100 degrees below zero. Keep in mind the freezer in your home is normally at zero degrees. Plus, check out the official trailer for the Mandalorian season 3. Business Report: Local car sales.
New head for UH Cancer Center is the first director of Asian descent
Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
What's Trending: Eastern Sibera's temperature drops to over 100 degrees below zero
Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke unveils plan to expand access to preschool
The 21-year-old suspect accused of fatally stabbing his grandparents remains at the Hilo cellblock Tuesday as authorities prepare charges against him. ‘I wanted to run’: Defendant in North Shore murder trial testifies he tied up victim but didn’t kill her. Updated: 47 minutes ago. |. Brown took the...
Award-winning podcast shines spotlight on Hawaii food and culture
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular radio series and podcast is making a stop in Hawaii. Chef and award-winning author Francis Lam is the host of “The Splendid Table” and he is taking his series to the Hawaii Theater to lead a discussion on immigrant culture and cuisine. Guests...
On MLK Day, Hawaii remembers the civil rights leader’s special ties to the Aloha State
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States on Monday is honoring the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. And in Hawaii, many are noting Dr. King’s special connections to the Aloha State. A month after Hawaii became a state in 1959, Dr. King visited...
After 5 years in court, North Shore killing brings call for tougher murder law
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first of two murder trials for the killing of Telma Boinville will continue Tuesday, more than five years after the crime. The lengthy process for what seemed like an open-and-shut case has been a traumatic ordeal for the family and community — and local Republicans said it proves Hawaii should adopt a “felony murder” law like those in the rest of the country.
Once again, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For another year in a row, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in. That’s according to a new analysis out Monday from the financial website Wallethub. Researchers compared all 50 states across 31 key metrics, including average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion...
Hawaii Symphony Orchestra announces key leadership hire ahead of new concert season
The city admits it doesn’t know when the Homeless Resource Center will open. Sen. Mazie Hirono held a meeting on Native Hawaiian gender-based violence. Senator Hirono said she heard from military leaders about sexual violence but it hasn't been enough. Hawaii Island community reeling after man arrested for grandparents’...
Fashion show to be held in celebration of Hawaii’s beloved muumuu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fashion show will soon be held to celebrate a classic dress in Hawaii: the muumuu. The Waiwai Collective and DeStash Hawaii will present their first Muumuu Fashion Show on Sunday. Attendees can learn the history of and maybe even score some vintage muumuu. The event will...
LIST: Best private high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best private high schools in Hawaii.
Hawaii bill proposed to offer backpay to those terminated over vaccine mandates
HONOLULU (KITV4) – During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of workers across the country were either forced to resign or were let go because they did not comply with their employer’s vaccine mandates. Hawaii state lawmakers, Rep. Diamond Garcia and Sen. Brenton Awa introduced Bill...
Ron Menor, longtime Hawaii politician who brought ‘passionate service’ to elected office, dies at 67
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ron Menor, a longtime Hawaii politician who brought decades of “passionate service” to elected seats in the Legislature and Honolulu City Council, has died. He was 67. Gov. Josh Green announced the news Tuesday evening, saying that Menor died a day earlier following an “unexpected...
Lieutenant governor unveils ‘bold, credible’ plan to expand preschool in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke unveiled the new Ready Keiki initiative on Tuesday, a $200 million public-private partnership to expand preschool services statewide. Luke said that the state plans to build or refurbish more than 400 pre-kindergarten classes over the next decade, including 80 in the next 18...
Drivers urged to avoid Lanikai over MLK holiday as city warns of 'extreme' congestion
On MLK Day, Hawaii remembers the civil rights leader’s special ties to the Aloha State. The United States on Monday is honoring the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A chaotic winter has many asking, can I trust...
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 16, 2023)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Emergency response underway for plane crash near Molokai airport. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Emergency officials are responding...
Get your Sunrise fix 7 days a week with HNN’s launch of weekend morning news show
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunrise is coming to the weekends!. Starting Jan. 28, Hawaii News Now’s popular weekday morning show will also air live on Saturdays and Sundays. Sunrise on the weekends will air on K5 and stream free online from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. “The audience has been...
HNN News Brief (Jan. 17, 2023)
Defendant in North Shore murder trial testifies he didn’t kill victim, returned to find blood. Defendant Stephen Brown claimed under oath he didn’t kill Telma Boinville as he took the stand in an unusual decision to testify during the first of two murder trials for the death of Telma Boinville.
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023
Light ESE wind flow could bring more volcanic haze over the islands, with more showers possible to end the week. Light winds for now and then a hint of the trades return on Sunday into Monday. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 13, 2023. Updated: Jan. 13,...
