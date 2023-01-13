ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Vet on the Set: Tips on caring for a new pet

Dr. Naoto Ueno is also a two-time cancer survivor.
New head for UH Cancer Center is the first director of Asian descent

Updated: 7 hours ago. |. By HNN Staff.
Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu's Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, "Kua 'Aina Ranches," owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name "Kua 'Aina Ranches,"
Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke unveils plan to expand access to preschool

Updated: 47 minutes ago.
Award-winning podcast shines spotlight on Hawaii food and culture

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular radio series and podcast is making a stop in Hawaii. Chef and award-winning author Francis Lam is the host of “The Splendid Table” and he is taking his series to the Hawaii Theater to lead a discussion on immigrant culture and cuisine. Guests...
After 5 years in court, North Shore killing brings call for tougher murder law

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first of two murder trials for the killing of Telma Boinville will continue Tuesday, more than five years after the crime. The lengthy process for what seemed like an open-and-shut case has been a traumatic ordeal for the family and community — and local Republicans said it proves Hawaii should adopt a “felony murder” law like those in the rest of the country.
Once again, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For another year in a row, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in. That’s according to a new analysis out Monday from the financial website Wallethub. Researchers compared all 50 states across 31 key metrics, including average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion...
Fashion show to be held in celebration of Hawaii’s beloved muumuu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fashion show will soon be held to celebrate a classic dress in Hawaii: the muumuu. The Waiwai Collective and DeStash Hawaii will present their first Muumuu Fashion Show on Sunday. Attendees can learn the history of and maybe even score some vintage muumuu. The event will...
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 16, 2023)

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Emergency response underway for plane crash near Molokai airport. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Emergency officials are responding
HNN News Brief (Jan. 17, 2023)

Defendant in North Shore murder trial testifies he didn't kill victim, returned to find blood. Defendant Stephen Brown claimed under oath he didn't kill Telma Boinville as he took the stand in an unusual decision to testify during the first of two murder trials for the death of Telma Boinville.
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023

Light ESE wind flow could bring more volcanic haze over the islands, with more showers possible to end the week. Light winds for now and then a hint of the trades return on Sunday into Monday. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 13, 2023. Updated: Jan. 13,
