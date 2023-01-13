Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on I-74 west, near the Cleves exit
CLEVES, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on I-74 west, near the Cleves exit. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
Fox 19
73-year-old woman dead in weekend crash suffered ‘medical emergency,’ Milford police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 73-year-old woman is dead after a weekend crash in Milford, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Yvonne Patrick of Covington succumbed Sunday at Bethesda North Hospital, a coroner’s report shows. Milford police believe she experienced a medical emergency that led to the crash,...
WLWT 5
Police: Man dies after Monday night West Price Hill shooting
HARRISON, Ohio — One man has died following a shooting in the 900 block of Harris Avenue Monday night, the Cincinnati Police Department says. CPD says around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Harris Avenue in reference to a report of a person having been shot.
WCPO
Woman dead after shooting in Clermont County, sheriff says
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in Clermont County Tuesday night. Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton said officials responded to the 3800 block of Magnolia Drive, just off Amelia-Olive Branch Road, at around 6:45 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from a woman who said her son came home with his girlfriend, who had been shot.
Police search: Box truck destroys drive-thru, flees in Liberty Township
Police are looking for a box truck after it drove through and destroyed a Rite-Aid Drive Thru.
WLWT 5
Highway reopens as police investigate multi-car crash on I-71 northbound
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after an overnight crash on I-71 northbound, near Victory Parkway. The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. It is unclear if anyone was injured, but we know at least two vehicles were involved. The highway reopened just before 8 a.m. This is a...
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a reported barn fire on Old State Route 74 in Union Township
CINCINNATI — Crews on scene of a reported barn fire on Old State Route 74 in Union Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Sarah Sharp sent WLWT News 5 this video...
WSAZ
First responders race to scene of structure fire
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire crews are battling a fully involved structure fire in Scioto County, Ohio. According to Scioto County dispatchers, the blaze was reported around 11 p.m. Monday along the 200 block of Marne Avenue in Sciotoville. No injuries have been reported, but dispatchers tell us the...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 found dead in car Sunday morning; death being investigated as homicide
The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a death as a homicide after one person was found dead inside their car Sunday morning. According to officials, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle in the 3200 block of Gobel Avenue. Cincinnati Fire Department personnel determined the...
3 people seriously injured in early morning multi-vehicle Roselawn crash
Police believe excessive speed and impairment are factors that caused a crash along Summit Road in Roselawn early Saturday morning.
WLWT 5
Clermont County couple accused of leaving toddler with autism in abandoned car
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — On Monday afternoon, a maroon SUV was parked at an East Fork State Park campground. On Sunday, it was parked 15 miles away in a driveway on Newtownsville Road in Goshen with a child inside. A woman who owns the property called 911. "We just...
Kettering Police seeking ID for suspected hit-and-run driver
KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying the driver of the pictured vehicle. >> TRENDING: Search underway for missing woman; police believe disappearance to be ‘well planned out’. The driver is suspected of a hit-and-run crash Thursday, January 5. Anyone with...
2 arrested on meth charges after Indiana woman falsely claimed to be kidnapping victim, police say
MADISON, Ind. — Police arrested two people in southern Indiana on meth charges after a woman claimed to be a kidnapping victim. The Madison Police Dept. was contacted by Indiana State Police Saturday after a woman called for help, telling ISP dispatchers that she had been kidnapped and was currently in a car travelling from […]
Fox 19
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is seriously injured in a two-car crash outside Mt. Orab. It happened Thursday around 5:35 p.m. on OH-32 at Stieman Road in Washington Township, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Claude Wright, of Amelia, was driving in a 1997...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Winton Meadows Court in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Winton Meadows Court in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Search underway for missing woman; police believe disappearance to be ‘well planned out’
DAYTON — A large search was launched Sunday in the hopes of finding a missing woman last seen in Trotwood. According to Dayton Police Department, Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Trotwood. Chapman was driving...
Times Gazette
Hillsboro woman injured in fatal crash
A Hillsboro woman sustained minor injuries in a fatal crash Thursday when an Amelia man failed to yield at stop a sign and pulled into the path of the woman’s vehicle on S.R. 32. The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 5:35...
1 injured in early morning shooting in Covington's Mainstrasse
Police said one man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Covington early Saturday morning.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a report of a vehicle fire on Alan Ct in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a vehicle fire on Alan Court in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Princeton Road in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Princeton Road in Liberty Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Comments / 0