FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing man found safe
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Jimmie Linville has been found safe. The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help in its search for a missing 61-year-old man. Jimmie Linville was last seen walking on Sunday, Jan. 15, near Sheridan and Fond du Lac around 11:30 p.m., police said. Linville is described as White,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine missing female last seen near 15th and Wisconsin
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are looking for Misty Smith, last seen Jan. 10 near 15th and Wisconsin. Police said Smith was wearing a gray fuzzy sweater, orange zip-up sweater, blue jeans and black boots when she left the area near 15th and Wisconsin around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 10.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 17-year-old shot near 39th and north
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 17, was shot Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 17 near 39th and North. Police said the shots were fired around 3:30 p.m. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near 26th and Hadley
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 55-year-old man was shot and wounded near 26th and Hadley on Monday evening, Jan. 16. Officials say the gunfire happened shortly before 9 p.m. Monday. The victim, a Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are seeking the shooter in this...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee attempted carjacking on Marquette campus
MILWAUKEE - Marquette University police are investigating an attempted carjacking that happened on Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. Officials say around 3:15 p.m. Monday, two people approached a man near 22nd and Michigan and attempted to steal his parked vehicle. One person displayed a weapon – and the two people assaulted the victim.
Man sets home on fire, barricades himself inside, police say
A Milwaukee man set a home on fire and then barricaded himself inside Tuesday morning, according to Milwaukee police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls fatal crash, Milwaukee man dead
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A 36-year-old Milwaukee man died in a car crash on I-41 on Saturday, Jan. 14. Police said they found a car crashed on I-41 northbound off-ramp at eastbound Main Street. Officers found the driver ejected from the car and performed life-saving measures until Menomonee Falls Fire...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
35th and Lloyd shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 35th and Lloyd on Sunday night, Jan. 15. Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of his wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is...
NBC26
Milwaukee man arrested in Fond du Lac following near 10-mile chase
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in Fond du Lac after a near 10-mile high-speed chase throughout Fond du Lac County. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office stated that a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of Highway B in the town of Byron at 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 17.
wearegreenbay.com
Shooting incident at Wisconsin mall parking lot, juvenile injured & suspect in custody
GREENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect was taken into custody following a reported shooting at a Wisconsin mall’s parking lot. According to the Greendale Police Department, on January 16 around 7 p.m., multiple 911 calls came in saying someone was shot in the east parking lot of Southridge Mall. The mall is located at 5300 South 76th Street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South side stabbing: Milwaukee man charged with attempted homicide
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and stalking after a Jan. 10 stabbing on the city's south side. Prosecutors say Jonathan Castanon-Varela, 34, stabbed his estranged wife inside her home. Court records show she'd filed a restraining order against him months before that was in effect at the time.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman and Villard fatal crash, speeding driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old man died in a crash on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday morning, Jan. 17. Another 18-year-old was arrested. Police said a speeding vehicle crashed into another vehicle near Sherman and Villard around 11:45 a.m. The 18-year-old driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to a hospital where he later died.
iheart.com
Search Continues For Missing Brookfield Woman
Police in Brookfield are looking to the public for help in locating a 35-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a week. Police say Brittany Tee was last seen leaving a home near Lewis Field in Brookfield last Tuesday night. The search, which went through the weekend will be...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Stolen vehicle struck Glendale squad in Milwaukee near 10th and State
MILWAUKEE - A Glendale police squad was struck by the driver of a stolen vehicle near 10th and State in Milwaukee Monday evening, Jan. 16. Glendale police said it happened while the officer was transporting a prisoner to the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility on 10th Street. Officials say the squad was making a turn when it was struck by the stolen vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.
Wisconsin teen survives being shot 3 times in head by boyfriend
RACINE, Wis. – A mother is calling her daughter a walking miracle after she was shot in the head three times by her boyfriend in southeastern Wisconsin.The 14-year-old girl was trying to break up with her boyfriend in Racine, when he pulled the trigger in a "fit of rage."The young girl survived and is recovering. Her mother, Miranda Perales, says the couple was together for more than a year, and she never noticed anything concerning."I bought the kid a Christmas present. You don't know that type of stuff until the mask is unveiled," Perales said. "I did not think that was possible because they're kids. I didn't think evil was in kids."The boyfriend is charged as an adult, and is scheduled to be in court this week.---For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
Victims react to declining car theft numbers in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Police Department says there were 23% fewer car thefts in 2022 compared to 2021. While police are hopeful with numbers declining, victims are still concerned.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cedarburg backyard black bear sighting investigated by police
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Cedarburg police are investigating a report of a bear sighting in the village early Saturday, Jan. 14. Police said a man reported seeing a black bear around 2 a.m. He was surprised, and so were the police. "I’m going on 11 years here, and I’ve never seen...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southridge Mall parking lot shooting, boy hurt, another arrested
GREENDALE, Wis. - A boy was shot in the parking lot of Greendale's Southridge Mall near 76th and Grange Monday evening, Jan. 16. Police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Police arrested a second boy in the...
CBS 58
Juvenile shot in parking lot of Greendale's Southridge Mall, suspect arrested
GREENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Greendale police say a juvenile was seriously injured in a shooting outside Southridge Mall Monday evening, Jan. 16. Officers responded to multiple 911 calls just after 7 p.m. indicating that the male victim was shot in the east parking lot. The victim was transported to...
