Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
World's largest plane, Stratolaunch's Roc, aces 2nd captive-carry test flight
Stratolaunch's giant Roc airplane carried a prototype of the company's planned Talon hypersonic vehicle aloft for the second time on Friday (Jan. 13).
This woman is riding around the world with her German shepherd
Jess Stone is 10-months into an epic motorcycle ride through 90 countries in the Americas, Africa, Europe and Asia. And if that wasn't enough of a challenge, she's doing it with a dog riding on the back.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1962 Studebaker Champ Spaceside
With a wagon-building history stretching back to the middle 1700s, the Studebaker Corporation began building gasoline-engine-powered delivery trucks starting in 1911. The company thrived through World War II—helping to win the war for the Allies in the process—and for a few years after, but then struggled when GM, Ford and Chrysler began to crush smaller American manufacturers with their increasingly sophisticated (yet affordable) products. Still, the storied company from South Bend, Ind., wasn't giving up on the pickup market, even as the walls closed in, so a new generation of Studebaker pickups hit showrooms for the 1960 model year. This was the Champ, and I've found one of these trucks in a northeastern Colorado self-service boneyard.
CAR AND DRIVER
Tesla Quietly Starts Selling Cheaper Model Y With 279-Mile Range
Tesla's new entry-level Model Y is not currently on its site's configurator. The electric SUV, however, is in stock at a number of Tesla stores. With up to 279 miles of EPA-rated range, this Model Y variant costs $2000 less than a Model Y Long Range. Tesla's pulling a page...
Women’s World Cup ticket sales ‘off to great start’ as major milestone reached
With six months to go until the big kick-off, over half a million tickets have been sold for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, although there are still plenty remaining and no match has yet sold out, including the final in Sydney. Led by fans...
AOL Corp
Buy This Group 5 BMW 3-Series, the Most Radical E21 Ever Built
In the late 70s, Group 5 was the most exciting place in sports car racing. Wide open regulations allowed purpose-built race cars like the Ferrari 512 BB LM and Porsche 935 flourished, growing more extreme by the year. Those open regulations allowed for a wide variety of base cars to compete head-to-head, leading BMW to build a wild silhouette racer in the image of the earliest-ever 3-Series. These racers were the predecessors of the DTM cars of the 2000s, right down to a racing-only four-cylinder engine producing relatively massive horsepower. Today, one of them is available for sale.
As Russia's only aircraft carrier falls apart, some Russians want to undo a shady ship deal with China 25 years ago
Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning began life as a Soviet warship. Now a Russian lawmaker thinks it could be of use to Moscow again.
CAR AND DRIVER
Chevy Will Fix the Corvette Z06 That Popped Its Engine After 52 Miles
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 owner Marco Garcia hasn’t had an ideal experience with his mid-engine sports car thus far. After traveling just 52 miles in the car after taking delivery, the Z06’s 5.5-liter LT6 V-8 engine failed, leaving Garcia stuck on the side of the highway. After his initial videos related to the event caught the attention of fans online, GM has opted to make the situation right. Garcia says the car will be repaired free of charge.
