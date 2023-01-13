ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Junkyard Gem: 1962 Studebaker Champ Spaceside

With a wagon-building history stretching back to the middle 1700s, the Studebaker Corporation began building gasoline-engine-powered delivery trucks starting in 1911. The company thrived through World War II—helping to win the war for the Allies in the process—and for a few years after, but then struggled when GM, Ford and Chrysler began to crush smaller American manufacturers with their increasingly sophisticated (yet affordable) products. Still, the storied company from South Bend, Ind., wasn't giving up on the pickup market, even as the walls closed in, so a new generation of Studebaker pickups hit showrooms for the 1960 model year. This was the Champ, and I've found one of these trucks in a northeastern Colorado self-service boneyard.
Tesla Quietly Starts Selling Cheaper Model Y With 279-Mile Range

Tesla's new entry-level Model Y is not currently on its site's configurator. The electric SUV, however, is in stock at a number of Tesla stores. With up to 279 miles of EPA-rated range, this Model Y variant costs $2000 less than a Model Y Long Range. Tesla's pulling a page...
Buy This Group 5 BMW 3-Series, the Most Radical E21 Ever Built

In the late 70s, Group 5 was the most exciting place in sports car racing. Wide open regulations allowed purpose-built race cars like the Ferrari 512 BB LM and Porsche 935 flourished, growing more extreme by the year. Those open regulations allowed for a wide variety of base cars to compete head-to-head, leading BMW to build a wild silhouette racer in the image of the earliest-ever 3-Series. These racers were the predecessors of the DTM cars of the 2000s, right down to a racing-only four-cylinder engine producing relatively massive horsepower. Today, one of them is available for sale.
Chevy Will Fix the Corvette Z06 That Popped Its Engine After 52 Miles

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 owner Marco Garcia hasn’t had an ideal experience with his mid-engine sports car thus far. After traveling just 52 miles in the car after taking delivery, the Z06’s 5.5-liter LT6 V-8 engine failed, leaving Garcia stuck on the side of the highway. After his initial videos related to the event caught the attention of fans online, GM has opted to make the situation right. Garcia says the car will be repaired free of charge.
