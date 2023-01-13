ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Engadget

The Morning After: Twitter may have deliberately cut off third-party app access

Twitter appears to have deliberately cut off third-party clients from accessing its API. Since Thursday evening, many of the most popular apps that scroll Twitter without going through the company’s own software, including Tweetbot and Twitterrific, haven’t worked, with no official communication from Twitter. On Sunday, a report from The Information featured messages from Twitter’s internal Slack channels that suggested the company is aware of the outage – and is likely the cause of it. “Third-party app suspensions are intentional,” reads one message in a channel the company’s engineers use to fix service disruptions.
Engadget

The tech industry still has a long way to go when it comes to accessibility

Progress continued to be made in 2022, paving the way for a more inclusive industry. As many in the accessibility community will tell you,...
Engadget

Microsoft could lay off as many as 11,000 employees this week

Multiple reports suggest the company is planning far-reaching job cuts. Microsoft could announce wide-sweeping layoffs within the next few days. The possibility of the tech giant laying off a significant part of its workforce was first reported by and later corroborated by . Sky put the number of the cuts at approximately five percent of the company’s 220,000-person workforce or about 11,000 employees total. Bloomberg said it couldn’t find out the scale of the layoffs but reported they would affect “a number of engineering divisions” and that they’re set to be “significantly larger” than other rounds of job cuts undertaken by Microsoft over the last year.

