Hershey Bears to retire Chris Bourque’s No. 17 jersey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears are set to retire Chris Bourque’s No. 17 jersey, marking just the eighth Bears player to have his jersey retired.

Bourque played nine seasons in Hershey and won three Calder Cups with the team in 2006, 2009 and 2010. He is ranked fifth all-time in scoring for the franchise, whose history dates back 85 years.

He had 586 points (196g, 390a) over 604 regular season games. Although his pro career spanned 14 different teams, he spent the most time in Hershey.

“It’s such a happy place,” Bourque said. “You just get a good, warm feeling when you come back to Hershey. I have very fond memories and that all kind of comes flooding back when you drive in. It’s such a special place to play, and playing in this rink never really got old.”

Bourque will become the eighth player in franchise history to have his number retired, the first jersey retirement by the Bears since 2002.

“Some legendary players that have played here,” Bourque said ahead of Saturday. “It’s an honor to be recognized as a player that’s going to have my number up there with those guys.”

The ceremony will take place before the Bears game against Springfield on Saturday, January 14 at 5:45 p.m. inside the Giant Center.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance that night will receive a Chris Bourque Mini Banner. The mini banners are replicas of Bourque’s #17 banner that will hang from the GIANT Center rafters.

The Bears want fans to know the doors will open at 4:45 p.m. to allow for the early and extended celebration of Bourque’s career.

