Opinion: Has the Damar Hamlin incident changed people's views on football?

Parents must make some hard decisions

This has been a difficult time as a football fan, especially one who was born and raised in Niagara Falls, N.Y., and a Bills backer. I have been involved in medicine all of my adult life and am also a CPR instructor. It is important that everyone learn CPR as you never know when it will save a life. Damar Hamlin was very lucky. The incident really was a freakish thing to happen. To get hit in the chest like that usually happens in baseball, hockey and lacrosse but not football.

I grew up participating in all sports and know the fellowship, team building and sportsmanship that can only be learned by playing sports. You love your teammates and just being able to participate.

I am sure a lot of parents are questioning their children’s involvement in football as it is so very physical and scary at times. This can happen with other sports, but I would certainly check out the equipment, medical staff and all the people who run the program before my child plays the game. Don’t just go out there and participate willy-nilly.

Your body needs to be protected as well as your head. I guess I would have to chat with my child and listen to what he or she has to say about it and then decide. God bless your decision and Hamlin.

Pat Junquera, Lakeside

Single incident won’t change my view at all

As a die-hard Buffalo Bills fan since the team’s coach Lou Saban noticed that San Diego Chargers quarterback Jack Kemp was available and claimed him for a $100 waiver fee on Sept. 25, 1962, in what sports writer Randy Schultz has called one of the biggest bargains in professional football history, I was incredibly shaken by what I saw on the field on Jan. 2.

Damar Hamlin, an elite 24-year-old athlete, collapsed after a routine football play. Does this change my view of football? No. Not at all. Why?

The National Football League is a multi-billion dollar business. The NFL Players Association is one of the strongest unions in the country. Everyone knows football is a violent spectator sport. Injuries are a part of the game. What happened to Damar Hamlin was tragic. According to cardiologists, his left chest was impacted at a millisecond of vulnerability required to cause his cardiac arrest. Bad timing. Nothing more.

The response of the medical team on the field was phenomenal. The responders trained for this eventuality, and it showed. Their speed and on-field care saved his life. I predict he will make a full recovery and be playing for the Buffalo Bills next season.

So, no, this tragedy, while emotionally upsetting and sad, has not altered my view of and support for football.

Jack Keane, San Carlos

Sport must do more to keep players safe

Is there a human being who observes two strong, muscular, agile athletes, running at full speed and crashing their helmets together, who does not wince and want to turn away? I think those who do turn away are rare. Why do we react this way? Because it is inhumane, calamitous, dreadful, and out of order. Something akin to being in the middle of a car crash, when you sense everything is wrong.

But this is the great American sport, and these are our modern gladiators, our exquisite physical beings, primed and developed to run faster, to maintain more muscle mass, to hit harder and with more ferocity than ever before. We revere these athletic specimens, a population that is selected, highly scrutinized and coddled by multiple trainers, coaches, nutritionists, physical therapists, psychologists, doctors and publicists.

The dilemma for the athletes in this group is that they draw special attention and are financially enriched but will live shorter lives, statistically. They will also be vulnerable to brain injuries that may affect their lives as normal human beings, three years or 30 years from now. No matter how sophisticated we become in helmet construction, these athletes still carry in those helmets the most phenomenal computer that exists — the brain. It is constantly vulnerable to continuing physical assaults, to say nothing of the occasional freight train contact to the skull by another helmet.

Is it time to seriously address these assaults? Or do we continue to whitewash and minimize this area of the game and simply sacrifice these brains (lives) as the price of doing business and fulfilling our visual pleasure and excitement for watching the games, as we always have?

As a civilized society, perhaps we could come up with a more creative way of mitigating at least one aspect of this game. Something along the lines of using or hitting the head is completely off limits, for all players, offense and defense. You have three-quarters of the body left to use. You will still incur injuries, severe ones in many cases, but we may limit the number of future lives that will be sacrificed and compromised in myriad ways because a shiny helmet that can cost $900 did nothing to protect their priceless brains.

Joyce Sake, La Mesa

Kids are still playing this dangerous sport

I have predicted to my wife that with all of the brain injuries to NFL players, some still playing, others retired, and still others, dead, that mothers would soon stop letting their sons play organized tackle football, from peewee kids’ leagues to the high school and college level. This does not appear to have happened, yet.

With the injury where Damar Hamlin’s heart stopped beating and was revived during the recent Bills-Bengals game, the stakes have been raised in public opinion. Such a dramatic life-and-death scenario played out in front of a nationwide audience. In my house, we were saddened and aghast at the scene unfolding in front of our eyes. My kids texted that they were watching it, too, and expressed their heartfelt wishes for his recovery. Thank God for his positive progress.

However, with high school and college hits accumulating until they get accentuated tenfold in the pros, it amazes me that parents will allow their boys to continue playing. It seems like almost every week there is news of a high school or college kid being injured by a hit, where the spine is sometimes damaged to the point of paralysis.

But it’s America’s game. We love the fast-moving game and the violence associated with the tackles. We revel in a hard hit, with players throwing their bodies around with abandon. The owners make billions, the players make millions, and the public continues to watch in record-breaking numbers.

Until parents get tired of hearing of some other family’s bad fortune, losing a son to death or paralysis, we will continue to see the numbers increase and tragedy continue. By the way, I am one of those who loves football, but I am ambivalent about its future because it has its shortcomings.

G.D. Morrill, Rosarito Beach

Football should look to rugby to be safer

As an ex-rugby and ex-professional soccer player, it is obvious to me that the solution to eliminating the number of serious injuries (including concussions) in today’s American football is to ban helmets.

Rugby, a high-contact sport, is played without helmets, and therefore, there are no head-to-head tackles. If the rules were the same in football, there would be significantly fewer head injuries, resulting in a much safer game.

Alan Gill, Sorrento Valley

Player health should be NFL’s top priority

Yes, the NFL has made significant advancements in addressing the serious problem of on-field concussions, which can cause long-term brain damage (CTE) to its players, but I have to question Commissioner Roger Goodell’s genuine commitment to improving player safety when he adds an extra game to the schedule (now 17) and allows games to be played on Thursdays, which gives some players just three days to recover from injuries sustained from games played the previous Sunday.

Additionally, Goodell should insist that all players, not just the stars, receive fully guaranteed contracts. The NFL is the only one of the four major pro sports leagues in the U.S. that largely avoids guaranteed contracts so players can be released from them due to injury. This policy can motivate players to minimize or to conceal injuries and keep playing to avoid being released and losing their paychecks. This also means that teams will have little incentive for providing needed after-care and treatment to the released player, who is no longer under team contract.

I think we can all agree that football is a violent contact sport and that even equipping players with the best protective gear will not prevent injuries, which are bound to occur on a fairly regular basis. However, it would appear that the NFL is still being primarily driven by its pursuit of the almighty dollar, which unfortunately continues to take priority over legitimate concerns for player safety.

The recent life-threatening injury sustained by Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin should be a sobering wake-up call that the NFL needs to do more than pay lip service to the compelling issue of player safety. Football is an exciting, fun-to-watch sport but not at the expense of a player’s health, which should be the NFL’s top priority.

Richard D. Muir, San Marcos

Let the players make their own decisions

I have always been confused as to why people are so concerned with other people’s activities that have zero impact on their own lives.

Best to let people make informed, risk-based decisions for their own lives.

Zach Flechsig, Clairemont

Football is violent, but that’s the game

The future of football is solid. There is nothing the recent collapse of Damar Hamlin will do to change anything in the sport. The tackle he was involved in prior to his passing out was routine. Players have administered and taken much more violent shots and got up smiling ready for the next play. What happened to Hamlin was an anomaly. A freak accident.

I doubt that even Hamlin would advocate any change in the game. In fact, his first concern upon regaining consciousness two days after his collapse was to ask if the Buffalo Bills, the team he plays for, had won the game. And I’m sure as he gets his strength back, he’ll want to pick up right where he left off. Back on the field of play.

Football is an inherently violent sport, and many changes have already been instituted to protect the players from injury. Taking more action to prevent an unpreventable accident will only hurt the game that Damar Hamlin clearly and dearly loves.

For his sake and for the fans, don’t overreact to this aberration by making the game of football indistinguishable from a game of tag. Play hard, play fair, but most of all, play on.

Neil Proffitt, Oceanside

High-profile incidents are not the norm

Damar Hamlin’s end-of-play collapse was, of course, scary and unfortunate and we may someday learn what the cause was. We need to realize that injuries of this magnitude are not at all common. Yes, there have been deaths, even near deaths, but those numbers pale in comparison to the number of opportunities for injury or death in football.

I calculated that roughly 12 million football plays have been run over the last 40 years in high school, college and professional games. We would be hard pressed to find even 120 (0.001%) extremely serious injury or death outcomes similar to Hamlin’s over that period of time and over that extremely large number of plays.

I do not espouse implementing any radical changes in any walk of life when the odds of extreme negative outcome are that low. Yet, there has already been a suggestion that every football game at every level be mandated to have an AED device and trained person at the ready. That’s just classic overreaction at its worst and supports the tired and misguided trope that “safety at any cost” should be the goal. It should not.

My son played a little bit of high school football and suffered a concussion. After another couple of minor injuries he, wisely, decided to stop playing and focus on soccer (a quietly dangerous sport). Many are rethinking the sport … as they should. It does have a level of risk that’s unacceptable for some. I support the market voting with their feet. I also support rules that enhance the safety of the game but I don’t support emotion-based, knee-jerk and expensive “solutions” that might make some of us feel good but in reality do little to make things better.

Paul Jester, Poway





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .