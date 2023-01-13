St. Louis City Museum loft on Zillow Gone Wild

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The City Museum has become one of the most recognized St. Louis landmarks. An old shoe factory was transformed into a wonderland of amusement for kids and adults. Now, a nearby apartment retrofitted by the museum’s late creator, Bob Cassilly is on the market. Pictures of the place listed for $450,000 are now on Zillow Gone Wild , and the internet is buzzing about this hot St. Louis property.
The 2800 square foot, three bedroom, two bathroom, loft is located in the 700 block of 15th Street in Downtown St. Louis. The place looks like it was plucked out of a section of the City Museum next door. One of the bedrooms even has a secret tunnel that leads to a play area.
Repurposed materials adorn the walls and ceilings. Large metal features sweep through the kitchen and into the open living space. Chucks of granite and concrete fill the bathrooms.
There are custom shelves, windows, walk-in closets, and unique artifacts everywhere. Words don’t do it justice. Take a look at these pictures by Ben Scherliss for a glimpse of this one-of-a-kind loft.
