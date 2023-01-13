GNTC: Ferguson joins GNTC Board of Directors

Note: The following release was provided by Georgia Northwestern Technical College for publication. – KtE

Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) announces the appointment of Tony Ferguson to its Board of Directors.

Ferguson, Georgia Power’s northwest regional director, leads the company’s external operations in 16 northwest Georgia counties. He will be sworn in during the Feb. 7 board meeting.

“Georgia Power supports economic development, workforce development and education in each of the communities we serve,” Ferguson said, adding that he looks forward to serving on GNTC’s board.

“GNTC is a leader in each of these areas, and their quality of programming and collaboration with industry prove their commitment to student success,” he said. “GNTC is committed to providing a quality education, industry leading skills and a pathway to lucrative careers for their students.”

Since beginning his career with Georgia Power in 1987, he has held various roles in Supply Chain, Distribution, Transmission, Sales, External Affairs and Safety. Prior to his current position, he served as Georgia Power’s Safety and Health director, where he provided overall vision and leadership for the company’s safety, health and industrial hygiene programs.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in Management and Marketing from North Georgia College, a master’s degree from Louisiana State University Shreveport and is a Georgia Certified Economic Developer. He has also completed several leadership development programs including LEAD Athens, Leadership Oconee, Leadership Columbia County (Ga.) Executive Forum, Georgia Academy for Economic Development, Customer Service & Operations Leadership Series and the Georgia Power Leadership Development Council program.

Ferguson’s community service includes serving as the 2016 chair of the Newnan-Coweta Chamber of Commerce and previously serving on the boards of Central Education Center, Communities In Schools of Coweta County Inc., Fayette County Education Foundation, Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic, Fayette Chamber of Commerce and the University of West Georgia Newnan Advisory Board.

He also served as chair of the board for the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce. He served on the Piedmont Athens Regional (Medical Center) Foundation board, Envision Athens Implementation Oversight Committee, Athens-Clarke County Industrial Development Authority and University of Georgia Innovation District External Advisory Board. Currently, Ferguson currently serves on the boards for the Floyd County College and Career Academy, as well as the YMCA of Rome and Floyd County. He is a member of the Rome Rotary Club.









Listed are members of GNTC’s Board of Directors showing the board member’s name, county, place of employment and title:

Tony Ferguson, Floyd, Georgia Power, northwest regional director

Torrance Ford, Catoosa, Shaw Industries Group Inc., Talent Management vice president

Albert “Al” Hodge, Floyd, Hodge Consulting, founder and chief executive officer

Paul Meredith, Chattooga, Mohawk, Manufacturing director

Retired Maj. Gen. William “Terry” Nesbitt, Gordon, U.S. Army

Kenna Stock, Floyd, Harbin Clinic, chief executive officer

Michele Taylor, Gordon, Calhoun City Schools, superintendent

John Thomas, Whitfield, Dalton Utilities, chief energy services officer

Cassandra Wheeler, Floyd, Southern Company, Supply Chain Management director

Georgia Northwestern Technical College provides quality workforce education to the citizens of northwest Georgia. Students have the opportunity to earn an associate degree, diploma or a certificate in aviation, business, health, industrial or public service career paths. This past year, 11,134 people benefited from GNTC’s credit and noncredit programs. GNTC has an annual credit enrollment of 8,528 students and an additional enrollment of 2,606 people through adult education, continuing education, business and industry training and Georgia Quick Start.

For more information about GNTC, visit us at www.GNTC.edu . GNTC is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and an Equal Opportunity Institution. ‘ For more information about GNTC, visit us at www.GNTC.edu . GNTC is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and an Equal Opportunity Institution.









