Kacey Musgraves And Reese Witherspoon Teaming Up For New Talent Search Show ‘My Kind of Country’ On Apple TV

Kacey Musgraves has a brand new show heading our way.

Alongside Reese Witherspoon, the country star is launching a talent-search show called My Kind of Country in March, airing exclusively on Apple TV.

The goal is to showcase country artists that might’ve traditionally had a difficult time making it in Music City, and Kacey shared the announcement in a post on her Instagram stories.

Kacey says she and Reese came up with the idea to search the globe to find country stars of all backgrounds many years ago:

“Excited to be part of an innovative, new @appletvplus show alongside @reesewitherspoon that is based on a conversation we had years ago about wanting to search the globe to find Country stars of all races, genders, sexual orientations, & points of views.

‘My Kind of Country’ premieres March 24th on @appletvplus.”

According to Stereogum, the show will feature appearances by scouts including Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck, as well as hosts Reese and Kacey, who also serve as executive producers on the series.

In a press release about the show, it’s described as a “fresh take” on your average musical competition series, as they’re looking for a new kind of country artist:

“A fresh take on a competition series, breaking down barriers in country music by providing an extraordinary opportunity to diverse and innovative artists from around the world.”

The winner will receive a big streaming deal with Apple Music:

“The competition winner will receive a life-changing prize from Apple Music, receiving unprecedented support and exposure on the platform.”

Mickey, Jimmie and Orville will bring their own, hand-picked team of artists to Nashville to compete in some sort of singing showdown, though they haven’t released many further details on how exactly that aspect will work.

My Kind of Country will premiere on March 24th.