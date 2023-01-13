ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts interview Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for head coach job

By Joe Hopkins
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they have completed an interview with Raheem Morris for the head coach job.

Morris, 46, is the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams and brings with him 21 years of NFL coaching experience — on both sides of the ball. Most notably, Morris served as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-2011. The Buccaneers went 17-31 during that time, with a 10-6 season in 2010.

Morris was also named interim head coach of the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 after the team fired Dan Quinn five weeks into the season. Winless under Quinn, the Falcons went 4-7 under Morris’ leadership.

In addition to Morris, the Colts have interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy , Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone , who has been with Indianapolis since 2018. Jeff Saturday, who went 1-7 as interim head coach this past season, is also in the running for the job.

