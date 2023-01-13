Craig throws cold water on over-confident Giants fans: 'The Giants aren't that team'

Craig Carton has heard a lot about the Giants’ chances to upset the Vikings on Sunday, and how Minnesota may be overrated given their negative point differential despite their 13-4 record, but he is here to remind Big Blue fans to pump the brakes on the confidence.

Sure, it’s exciting to be back in the playoffs, but Sunday’s game is not going to be easy by any means.

“You gotta be a realist,” Craig said. “You gotta be objective.

“All I’m saying is, you can’t make a declaration that ‘There’s no way the Giants lose this game! Minnesota can’t beat the Giants!’ I’m hearing a lot of that, and that’s the typical broadcast on WFAN for every single show since this radio station began, when we are 48 hours away from a playoff game.”

Sure, the Giants have a shot to win in Minnesota, where they lost by a last-second field goal back on Christmas Eve, but Craig is hearing way too much about how Big Blue is an upset lock. The Vikings, armed with the best wide receiver in the league, aren’t going to go down that easily.

“When you blindly say the Giants are going to win…you’re not taking into account at all that the Vikings are showing up,” Craig said. “You’re not showing up against a faceless, nameless opponent. You’re showing up against a wide receiver who on Christmas Eve hit you for 12 catches, 150 [receiving yards], and a touchdown.

“I can concoct a way that the Giants absolutely win this game…but I cannot come out and say with great confidence that the Giants got this one, because the Giants aren’t that team.”

