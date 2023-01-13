Own a MacBook? You could get up to $395 from nationwide lawsuit

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you purchased an Apple MacBook between 2015 and 2019, you could be owed up to $395 from a nationwide class-action lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that the MacBooks sold between those years were equipped with defective butterfly keyboards.

According to the lawsuit, purchasers have allegedly experienced keyboard issues, including letters or characters repeating unexpectedly, letters or characters not appearing or keys feeling “sticky” and not responding in a consistent manner.

Apple has denied all of the allegations in the lawsuit and denies that any MacBooks are defective. However, the company agreed to a settlement of $50 million in July 2022.

Payments for eligible customers could be as high as $395.

According to the settlement, customers who purchased the following MacBooks will be eligible for payment.

MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2015)

MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2016)

MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, 2017)

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018)

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2019)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2017)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2018, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2018)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2019)

The settlement said it includes all purchasers, including individuals, corporations and other entities.

The lawsuit said the amount of money a customer receives will depend on the category they fall into and how many eligible settlement class members fall into each category.

If your laptop meets the specific qualifications, you can file a claim to receive a payment in the settlement. You must have proof of purchase and the serial number of the MacBook to file the claim.

The deadline to submit a claim is March 6.

To learn more about the settlement, click here.

