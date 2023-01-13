Milano and Diggs named to Associated Press All Pro Teams

Orchard Park, NY (WGR550) - The NFL has released the names for the Associated Press 2022 All-Pro teams and the Bills have two recipients. That being linebacker Matt Milano with the First Team and wide receiver Stefon Diggs with the Second Team.

For Milano, this is his first such recognition and it comes in a season where Milano totaled 99 tackles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, 1.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits and a team high 12.5 tackles for loss. Milano was also named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 11.

For Diggs, this is his second All-Pro honor, his first coming in 2020 as a First Team All Pro, after a season that saw him reel in 108 catches, 1429 yards and 11 touchdowns. Diggs was also named to his third Pro Bowl this season.