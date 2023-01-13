Read full article on original website
Sustainable Engineering Is the Future — But What Is It Exactly?
Especially during the ongoing climate crisis, it's crucial to remember our planet's resources are finite. And with some countries more vulnerable than others, succumbing to the effects of global warming on a regular basis, we must more forward with the environment in mind. This brings us to sustainable engineering, a...
Sustainability Public Relations and the Risk, or Propensity, to Greenwash
A lack of consideration for the environment, as a company, influencer, or public figure in general, does not seem like an option nowadays. Showing commitment to sustainability is a requirement for positive feedback and growth. Enter sustainability public relations, the strategy of having real sustainable goals and plans, and communicating...
