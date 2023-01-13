Read full article on original website
Preparations underway as Shapiro/Davis set to be sworn-in as Governor/Lt. Governor
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Preparations are underway for the swearing-in of the 48th Governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, on Tuesday. Austin Davis will be sworn-in as Pennsylvania's new Lieutenant Governor. Davis will be the first African-American Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania. Davis is set to take the oath at...
Bail set at $1M for alleged Wilkes-Barre rapist
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Police arrested a man on allegations that he raped a 14-year-old girl on Monday. According to Wilkes-Barre City police, 27-year-old Francis Mapp was taken into custody at his apartment on Scott Street after the teen was examined at a local hospital. Court records indicate...
Shapiro and Davis make final day of service stop in Harrisburg before inauguration
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis stopped by Alexander Grass Campus for Jewish Life in Harrisburg Monday for the Central Pennsylvania MLK Day of Service. The pair chose to dedicate their inaugural weekend to serve Pennsylvania communities and this was their third and...
Alcohol Prices Increase by 4% Across the Commonwealth
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The price of many items across the Commonwealth have gone up, including alcohol. This past weekend, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board raised prices, a first since 2019. FOX56'as Jake Sarwar talked with the PLCB and a local bar owner to understand the impact. On...
Columbia Street Arch Bridge expected to be completed in July of 2024
Schuylkill Haven, Schuylkill County (WOLF) — With an $3 million project, the Columbia Street Arch Bridge in Schuylkill Haven is being replaced. The old bridge is a significant project as it was over 100-year-old bridge. PennDOT tells us they tried to minimize the amount of traffic delays even with...
PA Farm Bill Urban Agriculture Grants
PA (WOLF) — While 75% of Pennsylvania is rural, 80% of Pennsylvanians live in cities with limited access to farm food. It's for that reason PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined state legislators to announce this year's recipients of the PA Farm Bill Urban Agriculture grants. $520,000 will start...
Man accused of running wife off road while shooting, kidnapping victim
HARRISBURG, Pa. (TND) — A husband in Pennsylvania facing a string of charges involving his wife, including trying to kill her. Harrisburg police said early Sunday morning, they got a call about a domestic disturbance and a vehicle that had been shot. Officers said Erick Vazquez-Torres approached his wife...
Scranton man arrested; facing several drug charges
Scranton (Lackawanna County) - Pennsylvania State Police say Matthew Tighe, 44, of Scranton is facing felony drug sales and possession with intent to deliver cocaine, along with misdemeanor drug charges after police allege he was involved in several drug sales. Troopers say Tighe was arrested on Thursday. Authorities searched different...
Brothers behind bars after allegedly beating man outside Scranton bar
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Two brothers from Scranton are in jail facing multiple assault-related charges after police say they beat a man outside a bar so badly that he is now in critical condition. According to Scranton Police, officers were dispatched to the Thirsty Elephant bar just before...
'Organized theft ring' hits store inside Wyoming Valley Mall
WILKES-BARRE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police are investigating an organized theft ring that hit the Wyoming Valley Mall last week. Officials say that on January 9th, two male suspects entered the Victoria's Secret store inside the mall with duffle bags under their coats and tole $8,800 in merchandise from the store before fleeing through JCPenney's.
Fatal house fire in Coolbaugh Township
COOLBAUGH TWP, MONROE CO., (WOLF) — A man was found dead on the floor of a burning home in Monroe County over the weekend. Officials say crews were called to a home in the 9100 block of Wilson Court in Coolbaugh Township around 10:30 Saturday night for a reported house fire.
MLK Day event at Penn State Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Penn State Scranton hosted its annual MLK Day event on Friday. The event included famous civil rights activist Minnie Jean Brown Trickey as a keynotes speaker. She's best known as a member of the Little Rock Nine. She and her peers were essential in...
Two officers injured, man accused of attack during traffic stop
DINGMAN TWP, PIKE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Milford was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he attempted to attack them during a traffic stop. According to State Police, troopers initiated a traffic stop in Dingman Township, Pike County, around 1:35 AM. The driver, 32-year-old Keith Kunecz,...
Wildlife center rebuilding after devastating fire killing 41 animals
Schuylkill Haven, Schuylkill County — Over a month ago, a fire destroyed Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County killing 41 animals. With help from the community, they are rebuilding to come back stronger. After a devastating fire on December 5th killed all animals living within Red Creek Wildlife...
Two car crash in Schuylkill County Friday evening sends two people to the hospital
West Brunswick Township (Schuylkill County) - Two people were flown to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Friday evening, after suffering serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 61 in West Brunswick Township Friday. Troopers with the Schuylkill Haven barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police say the crash happened just...
PA DEP officials announce new regulations to protect drinking water from PFAS
(WOLF) - Officials at the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection have adopted new regulations to protect drinking water in the state from two forms of 'forever chemicals' known as PFAS, which are Perfluorooctane Sulfonic Acid (PFOS) and Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA). The new regulations are intended to protect against adverse developmental and immune system effects.
Firefighters battle apartment fire in Pottsville early Saturday morning
Pottsville (Schuylkill County) - Pottsville Firefighters, along with others from different fire departments, battled a fire at an apartment complex located at 653 West John O'Hara Street for a reported apartment building fire. Fire officials say the blaze damaged three units. It's not known how that fire started or how...
ICE4U2C Sculpture Display
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Palermo Heart to Heart and SAFE Incorporated is hosting the "Ice 4 U 2 C" charity event in Hazleton. The event features 21-time world champions Steve Brice, and 10-time world champion Heather Brice, competing against each other in an ice sculpture competition-- all while supporting children in treatment.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of north-central & northeast PA for Tuesday AM
Scattered rain & snow showers will impact central & northeast PA on Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for parts of the region as some of us may see up to a light glaze of ice and/or 1.0" of snow by lunchtime on Tuesday.
Celebration of Life honoring local musician
Northumberland County (WOLF) — A local musician was honored today with a Celebration of Life at Front Street Station in Northumberland. With nearly 100 musicians attending, sharing their love of music for their beloved friend. “Love Every Gig, Every Song, Every note.” A saying from Scott Bachman, a recognized...
