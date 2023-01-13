ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOLF

Bail set at $1M for alleged Wilkes-Barre rapist

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Police arrested a man on allegations that he raped a 14-year-old girl on Monday. According to Wilkes-Barre City police, 27-year-old Francis Mapp was taken into custody at his apartment on Scott Street after the teen was examined at a local hospital. Court records indicate...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Alcohol Prices Increase by 4% Across the Commonwealth

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The price of many items across the Commonwealth have gone up, including alcohol. This past weekend, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board raised prices, a first since 2019. FOX56'as Jake Sarwar talked with the PLCB and a local bar owner to understand the impact. On...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

PA Farm Bill Urban Agriculture Grants

PA (WOLF) — While 75% of Pennsylvania is rural, 80% of Pennsylvanians live in cities with limited access to farm food. It's for that reason PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined state legislators to announce this year's recipients of the PA Farm Bill Urban Agriculture grants. $520,000 will start...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Man accused of running wife off road while shooting, kidnapping victim

HARRISBURG, Pa. (TND) — A husband in Pennsylvania facing a string of charges involving his wife, including trying to kill her. Harrisburg police said early Sunday morning, they got a call about a domestic disturbance and a vehicle that had been shot. Officers said Erick Vazquez-Torres approached his wife...
HARRISBURG, PA
WOLF

Scranton man arrested; facing several drug charges

Scranton (Lackawanna County) - Pennsylvania State Police say Matthew Tighe, 44, of Scranton is facing felony drug sales and possession with intent to deliver cocaine, along with misdemeanor drug charges after police allege he was involved in several drug sales. Troopers say Tighe was arrested on Thursday. Authorities searched different...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Brothers behind bars after allegedly beating man outside Scranton bar

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Two brothers from Scranton are in jail facing multiple assault-related charges after police say they beat a man outside a bar so badly that he is now in critical condition. According to Scranton Police, officers were dispatched to the Thirsty Elephant bar just before...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

'Organized theft ring' hits store inside Wyoming Valley Mall

WILKES-BARRE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police are investigating an organized theft ring that hit the Wyoming Valley Mall last week. Officials say that on January 9th, two male suspects entered the Victoria's Secret store inside the mall with duffle bags under their coats and tole $8,800 in merchandise from the store before fleeing through JCPenney's.
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Fatal house fire in Coolbaugh Township

COOLBAUGH TWP, MONROE CO., (WOLF) — A man was found dead on the floor of a burning home in Monroe County over the weekend. Officials say crews were called to a home in the 9100 block of Wilson Court in Coolbaugh Township around 10:30 Saturday night for a reported house fire.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

MLK Day event at Penn State Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Penn State Scranton hosted its annual MLK Day event on Friday. The event included famous civil rights activist Minnie Jean Brown Trickey as a keynotes speaker. She's best known as a member of the Little Rock Nine. She and her peers were essential in...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Two officers injured, man accused of attack during traffic stop

DINGMAN TWP, PIKE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Milford was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he attempted to attack them during a traffic stop. According to State Police, troopers initiated a traffic stop in Dingman Township, Pike County, around 1:35 AM. The driver, 32-year-old Keith Kunecz,...
MILFORD, PA
WOLF

PA DEP officials announce new regulations to protect drinking water from PFAS

(WOLF) - Officials at the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection have adopted new regulations to protect drinking water in the state from two forms of 'forever chemicals' known as PFAS, which are Perfluorooctane Sulfonic Acid (PFOS) and Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA). The new regulations are intended to protect against adverse developmental and immune system effects.
WOLF

Firefighters battle apartment fire in Pottsville early Saturday morning

Pottsville (Schuylkill County) - Pottsville Firefighters, along with others from different fire departments, battled a fire at an apartment complex located at 653 West John O'Hara Street for a reported apartment building fire. Fire officials say the blaze damaged three units. It's not known how that fire started or how...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WOLF

ICE4U2C Sculpture Display

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Palermo Heart to Heart and SAFE Incorporated is hosting the "Ice 4 U 2 C" charity event in Hazleton. The event features 21-time world champions Steve Brice, and 10-time world champion Heather Brice, competing against each other in an ice sculpture competition-- all while supporting children in treatment.
WEST HAZLETON, PA
WOLF

Celebration of Life honoring local musician

Northumberland County (WOLF) — A local musician was honored today with a Celebration of Life at Front Street Station in Northumberland. With nearly 100 musicians attending, sharing their love of music for their beloved friend. “Love Every Gig, Every Song, Every note.” A saying from Scott Bachman, a recognized...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy