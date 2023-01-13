Hypori, a Reston, VA-based SaaS firm offering safe entry to information from the sting, raised an preliminary $10.5M in Collection B funding. The spherical, a part of a complete fundraising spherical with commitments to speculate as much as $18M, was led by Hale Capital Companions with participation from GreatPoint Ventures, and GEN David Petraeus. As a part of the financing, Martin M. Hale, Jr., Managing Associate at Hale Capital Companions, will be a part of the Hypori Board of Administrators.

5 HOURS AGO