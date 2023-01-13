Local contractor facing dozens of fraud accusations arrested in Columbia County

PORTAGE, Wis. — A local contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers out of thousands of dollars throughout southern Wisconsin has been arrested on tentative charges in Columbia County, jail officials confirmed to News 3 Now.

Tyler Hansen, 51, was taken into custody Friday on a tentative count of theft by a contractor, according to officials with the Columbia County Jail. He’s being held without bond until he appears in court for an initial appearance.

As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, Hansen had not yet been formally charged in Columbia County court.

Hansen has, however, been charged in Dane and Monroe counties following similar accusations that he and his various contracting companies have signed contracts for work only to not complete the jobs he’s agreed to.

Throughout the course of 2022, News 3 Now’s Call for Action team received more than two dozen complaints regarding Hansen’s alleged scams.

