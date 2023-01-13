ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, WI

Local contractor facing dozens of fraud accusations arrested in Columbia County

By Logan Rude
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HEZ9C_0kE2KlNP00

PORTAGE, Wis. — A local contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers out of thousands of dollars throughout southern Wisconsin has been arrested on tentative charges in Columbia County, jail officials confirmed to News 3 Now.

Tyler Hansen, 51, was taken into custody Friday on a tentative count of theft by a contractor, according to officials with the Columbia County Jail. He’s being held without bond until he appears in court for an initial appearance.

As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, Hansen had not yet been formally charged in Columbia County court.

RELATED: Call for Action: Local contractor accused of scamming dozens expresses remorse in court

Hansen has, however, been charged in Dane and Monroe counties following similar accusations that he and his various contracting companies have signed contracts for work only to not complete the jobs he’s agreed to.

Throughout the course of 2022, News 3 Now’s Call for Action team received more than two dozen complaints regarding Hansen’s alleged scams.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 8

Joe Gonzalez
4d ago

making make an example out of this idiot makes it bad for contractors all around don't give him no 3 years this guy 5 to 7 because it's not right and it's got to be set as an example

Reply
16
Bill Martin
4d ago

This guy made his bed now he can lie in it! I am guessing alcohol,drug or gambling problem. That sucks but we all make choices!

Reply(1)
8
Related
x1071.com

Deputies in Lafayette County Help With Arrest of Monroe Man

Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Monroe Street in Argyle to assist the Monroe Police Department with an arrest around 6:45pm Monday. 30 year old Patrick Allen of Monroe was arrested for Battery and Disorderly Conduct. Allen was taken to the Green County Jail and remains in custody.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

U.S. Marshals tapped to help Madison police in search for State Street shooting suspect

MADISON, Wis. — The United States Marshals Service is now helping Madison police with their search for a man suspected in a downtown Madison shooting, department officials said Tuesday. Officers with the Madison Police Department have been searching for 40-year-old Lamar Jefferson since Nov. 29 after he allegedly shot another man on State Street. The shooting left a 29-year-old man...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dodge Co. sheriff says county is prepared to handle challenges of prosecutor vacancies

JUNEAU, Wis. — Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said Tuesday that the county is prepared to handle its current lack of state prosecutors. Dodge County was put in a tough position last week after District Attorney Kurt Klomberg put in his resignation. That move, combined with the retirement and departures of other attorneys, left the county with zero full-time state...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County inmate dies in jail

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County inmate died in jail Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to the sheriff, the man, 34, was found unresponsive around 6 a.m. and lifesaving efforts began. Jail medical staff were called in, along with the Waukesha Fire Department. The life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and the man...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam pleads not guilty

BEAVER DAM, Wis — A Fall River teen accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam last year pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a number of charges he faces, online court records show. Dylan Lenz, 17, faces felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, aggravated battery, first-degree reckless injury and hit and run involving great bodily harm....
BEAVER DAM, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin inmate doesn’t come back from medical appointment, arrest warrant issued

(WFRV) – An arrest warrant was issued for an inmate in Dodge County after she reportedly failed to return from a medical appointment. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released information about an inmate that never returned from a medical appointment. 27-year-old Jessica Shafter did not come back from the appointment as permitted by per her court-ordered Huber privileges.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Arrest warrant issued for Dodge County Jail walkaway

JUNEAU, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating an inmate. An arrest warrant was issued for Jessica Grace Shafer, 27. She had Huber release privileges and was approved to go to a medical appointment, but she didn’t come back. Shafer was last...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Runaway Inmate Reported at Dodge Correctional Institute

WAUPUN, WI (WSAU) — Officials at the Dodge Correctional Institution say a 27-year-old inmate has been placed on escape status after she didn’t return home from a medical appointment. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Jessica Shafer after she didn’t return from the doctor’s...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Area around UW Biochemistry Labs all clear after suspicious package found

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police asked the public to avoid the area around the UW Biochemistry Laboratories Tuesday morning. According to a WiscAlert sent at 8:38 a.m., a suspicious package was found outside the building at 433 Babcock Drive. WiscAlert-A suspicious package found outside Biochemistry at 433 Babcock Dr. Stay away from the area. — WiscAlerts (@WiscAlerts) January 17, 2023...
MADISON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-18-23 alcohol-related crash first traffic fatality of the year in fdl county

An alcohol-related crash over the weekend is the first traffic fatality of the new year in Fond du Lac County. An Oshkosh man faces charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and homicide by negilgient use of a motor vehicle after rear ending a vehicle that was stopped at a traffic signal on the Highway 151 Bypass at Interstate 41 Saturday evening. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says there were 12 fatal crashes on Fond du Lac County roadways all of last year.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Domestic Disorderly Conduct Charge For Dodgeville Man

A man from Dodgeville was arrested on a domestic disorderly conduct charge Saturday night just after 10:30pm. Iowa County authorities received a report of a Domestic Violence call that had occurred at a residence on County Road Y in Dodgeville Township. Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to find the parties had been separated by a neighbor. Deputies made contact with the individuals that were involved and following an investigation, 23 year old Juan Navarro– Lopez of Dodgeville was arrested with domestic disorderly conduct. Navarro-Lopez was first taken to the hospital for medical clearance and then taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked on the charge.
DODGEVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man steals vehicle with woman sleeping inside, leads law enforcement on chase, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says

POYNETTE, Wis. — A 51-year-old New York man was arrested after stealing a vehicle with a woman sleeping inside and leading law enforcement officers on a chase in Columbia County early Saturday morning, the county’s sheriff’s office said. In a Facebook post, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers began getting calls around 3:25 a.m. Saturday from the woman, who...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WILL sues Madison Metropolitan School District over open records delays

MADISON, Wis. — A conservative law firm has filed suit against the Madison Metropolitan School District, alleging the district is not complying with state open records law. The lawsuit from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, filed Tuesday in Dane County, accuses the district of failing to respond to a records request from last January, violating a state law...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy