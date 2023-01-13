Lisa Marie Presley's final resting place will be at Graceland by her late son's side

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at her father's Graceland home in Memphis, Tenn.

The Times confirmed Friday that the singer, the only child of music legend Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, will return to the Tennessee landmark after she died Thursday of cardiac arrest in Calabasas. She was 54.

A representative for Presley's daughter Riley Keough told The Times that the "Storm & Grace" singer's final resting place will be next to her son Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020.

A source told The Times on Thursday that Presley collapsed at a home in Calabasas and was having trouble breathing. Emergency personnel responded to a 10:37 a.m. call at a home off Las Virgenes Road, and Presley was transported to West Hills Hospital.

Shortly after news of her death spread, fellow musicians began paying tribute on social media .

Among those remembering Presley was singer-songwriter LeAnn Rimes.

"lisa marie presley… how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms" she tweeted. "My heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years."

Presley died more than two years after her son, Benjamin, died by suicide in July 2020 .

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley [Keough] ,” publicist Roger Widynowski said in a statement at the time. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Since then, Presley had spoken openly about the loss and her grief . In an Instagram post celebrating his birthday in October 2020, Presley said "depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless."

In August 2022, she wrote an essay for People describing her grief.

"Nothing, absolutely NOTHING takes away the pain, but finding support can sometimes help you feel a little bit less alone," she wrote.

In her penultimate Instagram post, Presley shared that she and Benjamin got matching tattoos of a "Celtic eternity knot."

"Symbolizing that we will be connected eternally," the post said . "We carefully picked it to represent our eternal love and our eternal bond."

Presley co-parented Riley and Benjamin with ex-husband Danny Keough, who reportedly performed CPR on Presley until paramedics arrived Thursday.

The singer is also survived by her mother, Priscilla Presley, and her 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley Lockwood, whom she shared with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .