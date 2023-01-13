HENDERSON, Nev.-As with any divorce, there are always two sides to what went wrong, and usually, the truth is somewhere in the middle. In doing my due diligence for this article, I spoke to multiple sources from the Raiders and others who gave me superb information about Derek Carr throughout my three years covering him and this team. I talked to numerous players about the situation and others who would lend credibility to the situation. Here is what I have learned.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO