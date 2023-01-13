ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOL Corp

‘RHOA’ Alum Porsha Williams’ Wedding Ring Details Revealed

Bling watch! Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia exchanged rings twice in two lavish wedding ceremonies in November — and the pieces in question were designed by Atlanta’s most sought-after jeweler, Ronnie Agami. ‘RHOA’ Stars: Where Are They Now?. According to the Universal Diamonds president, the Real Housewives...
People

Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley Says She Felt 'Robbed' in Engagement Experience with Dale Moss

Clare Crawley said her former engagement paled in comparison to her love story with Ryan Dawkins — as her current fiancé involved her mother in the process Clare Crawley feels that The Bachelorette took one major thing from her: the joy of an engagement.  In a conversation with Bachelor Happy Hour hosts Michelle Young and Becca Kufrin, Crawley, 41, recounted her whirlwind engagement to Dale Moss, and how it impacted her views of the special moment.  As she spoke about her recent engagement to Ryan Dawkins, Crawley shared grief over her last proposal...
wegotthiscovered.com

Bachelor Alum Nick Viall engaged: Who is his fiancé?

Nick Viall joined season 21 of The Bachelor after not one but two unsuccessful runs on the show’s sister series The Bachelorette and a quick stint on Bachelor in Paradise. The third (or fourth) time was not the charm for this Bachelor-to-be and he walked away from the show — and the season — empty-handed. However, Nick Viall is now a Bachelor no more as he has passed his final rose, and a very shiny engagement ring, to his new fiancé Natalie Joy.
ALABAMA STATE
Life and Style Weekly

Nick Viall Predicts ‘Bachelor’ Lead Zach Shallcross’ Will Have ‘an Emotional Journey’ Amid Season 27

Lots of tears and even more feelings of love! Bachelor lead Zach Shallcross has "an emotional journey" ahead, Nick Viall tells Life & Style exclusively ahead of the ABC show's 27th season premiere. "I haven’t had the chance to meet him in person, but I hear he’s a great guy," the "Viall Files" podcast host, 42, shares with Life...
WISCONSIN STATE
Popculture

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
People

Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'

The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday.  In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach.  For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Life and Style Weekly

Savannah Chrisley Admits She Doesn’t ‘Have a Great Relationship’ With Chase’s Fiance Emmy Medders

Family drama? Savannah Chrisley admitted she doesn’t “have a great relationship” with her brother Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, while her future sister-in-law appeared on her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast. "It had to do with Chase, y'all," Savannah, 25, explained during the Tuesday, December 27, episode to which Emmy, 26, agreed, "He's always in...
People

Lori Harvey Holds Hands with Boyfriend Damson Idris After Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Lori Harvey went Instagram official with boyfriend Damson Idris on Friday Lori Harvey stepped out to celebrate her birthday in style with her man by her side. The model and daughter of Steve Harvey was spotted arriving at the Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood, California for her star-studded 26th birthday bash over the weekend with boyfriend Damson Idris. Harvey was photographed in The Attico"Sam" Black Midi Dress ($1,250), which featured two slanted peekaboo slashes. She paired the dress with Saint Laurent Gloria Sandals that had a rhinestone strap detail...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Popculture

Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
People

Kendra Wilkinson's Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah Look All Grown Up in Rare Vacation Photos

Kendra Wilkinson shares daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12, with ex Hank Baskett Kendra Wilkinson is sharing quality time with her kids over the holidays. The Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37, shared a rare photo with her two kids — daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12 — as the family enjoyed some downtime in Maui, Hawaii. "Happy Holidays 🌺," she captioned the shots on Instagram, the first of which shows the reality star smiling while surrounded by palm trees with her kids. Wilkinson smiles in a...
HAWAII STATE
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class

Have you ever wondered how Harry Hamlin tolerates Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna? Me too but I think we might be about to find out. Harry was famous long before Rinna started finding rats in the kitchen. This man has a 50 year career in film and television behind him. One of […] The post Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class appeared first on Reality Tea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

People

