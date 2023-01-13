Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
‘RHOA’ Alum Porsha Williams’ Wedding Ring Details Revealed
Bling watch! Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia exchanged rings twice in two lavish wedding ceremonies in November — and the pieces in question were designed by Atlanta’s most sought-after jeweler, Ronnie Agami. ‘RHOA’ Stars: Where Are They Now?. According to the Universal Diamonds president, the Real Housewives...
Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley Says She Felt 'Robbed' in Engagement Experience with Dale Moss
Clare Crawley said her former engagement paled in comparison to her love story with Ryan Dawkins — as her current fiancé involved her mother in the process Clare Crawley feels that The Bachelorette took one major thing from her: the joy of an engagement. In a conversation with Bachelor Happy Hour hosts Michelle Young and Becca Kufrin, Crawley, 41, recounted her whirlwind engagement to Dale Moss, and how it impacted her views of the special moment. As she spoke about her recent engagement to Ryan Dawkins, Crawley shared grief over her last proposal...
wegotthiscovered.com
Bachelor Alum Nick Viall engaged: Who is his fiancé?
Nick Viall joined season 21 of The Bachelor after not one but two unsuccessful runs on the show’s sister series The Bachelorette and a quick stint on Bachelor in Paradise. The third (or fourth) time was not the charm for this Bachelor-to-be and he walked away from the show — and the season — empty-handed. However, Nick Viall is now a Bachelor no more as he has passed his final rose, and a very shiny engagement ring, to his new fiancé Natalie Joy.
Nick Viall Predicts ‘Bachelor’ Lead Zach Shallcross’ Will Have ‘an Emotional Journey’ Amid Season 27
Lots of tears and even more feelings of love! Bachelor lead Zach Shallcross has "an emotional journey" ahead, Nick Viall tells Life & Style exclusively ahead of the ABC show's 27th season premiere. "I haven’t had the chance to meet him in person, but I hear he’s a great guy," the "Viall Files" podcast host, 42, shares with Life...
Popculture
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face
Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
O.J. Simpson Finally Addresses Longstanding Rumor That He's Khloé Kardashian's Father
O.J. Simpson is clearing up the rumors about being Khloé Kardashian's biological father, once and for all. The former NFL star, 75, has long been the subject of outlandish speculation that he fathered the reality star as a result of an affair with Kris Jenner, whom he knew through his attorney and Jenner's ex-husband, Robert Kardashian.
Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'
The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday. In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach. For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
Cheryl Burke looks stylish in LA as ex Matthew Lawrence moves on with TLC's Chilli after divorce
Cheryl Burke seemed to be making the most of the single life Friday in Los Angeles. The recently divorced Dancing with the Stars alum stepped out looking stylish in a pair of high waist boot cut jeans.
Savannah Chrisley Admits She Doesn’t ‘Have a Great Relationship’ With Chase’s Fiance Emmy Medders
Family drama? Savannah Chrisley admitted she doesn’t “have a great relationship” with her brother Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, while her future sister-in-law appeared on her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast. "It had to do with Chase, y'all," Savannah, 25, explained during the Tuesday, December 27, episode to which Emmy, 26, agreed, "He's always in...
Lori Harvey Holds Hands with Boyfriend Damson Idris After Star-Studded Birthday Bash
Lori Harvey went Instagram official with boyfriend Damson Idris on Friday Lori Harvey stepped out to celebrate her birthday in style with her man by her side. The model and daughter of Steve Harvey was spotted arriving at the Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood, California for her star-studded 26th birthday bash over the weekend with boyfriend Damson Idris. Harvey was photographed in The Attico"Sam" Black Midi Dress ($1,250), which featured two slanted peekaboo slashes. She paired the dress with Saint Laurent Gloria Sandals that had a rhinestone strap detail...
Popculture
Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5
Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown's remaining wife Robyn Brown said she's 'scared' Kody won't want to take on more wives in the future
"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown also called Kody Brown's polygamous lifestyle a "failure" and called him and Robyn "soulmates."
Kendra Wilkinson's Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah Look All Grown Up in Rare Vacation Photos
Kendra Wilkinson shares daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12, with ex Hank Baskett Kendra Wilkinson is sharing quality time with her kids over the holidays. The Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37, shared a rare photo with her two kids — daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12 — as the family enjoyed some downtime in Maui, Hawaii. "Happy Holidays 🌺," she captioned the shots on Instagram, the first of which shows the reality star smiling while surrounded by palm trees with her kids. Wilkinson smiles in a...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Danielle Maltby Said Seeing Michael Allio as a Dad Is ‘So Special’
'Bachelor in Paradise' star Danielle Maltby recently discussed her relationship with Michael Allio and how special it is to see him in dad-mode.
Los Angeles Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Engaged To Actor & Comedian Jay Mohr
Jeanie Buss, 61, and Jay Mohr, 52, will be heading down the aisle soon! The Los Angeles Lakers owner and actor, who have been dating for several years, recently got engaged after he proposed, according to TMZ Sports. A source told the outlet that the lovebirds bonded over sports and comedy and are excited to spend the rest of their lives together.
There’s Trouble in Paradise For Nick Cannon and One of His Baby Mamas
Nick Cannon is a father of 10, with multiple mothers to the children. While he says all of the women don't get along, he's seemingly in a tough spot with one of the women himself.
Tyler Norris Admitted He Did ‘Lose Respect’ For Victoria Fuller at the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Reunion
Tyler Norris and Victoria Fuller had a tense exchange at the 'Bachelor in Paradise' reunion, and Norris recently admitted he lost respect for Fuller at the reunion.
What Cory Hardrict is Asking For in Divorce From Tia Mowry
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry are divorcing after 14 years of marriage. in Hardrict's response to Mowry's divorce petition, he disagrees on why they split.
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler Dislike Zach and Tori Roloff’s Parenting Choice, Insider Says
Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler of 'Little People, Big World' fame allegedly don't agree with all of Zach and Tori Roloff's parenting choices.
Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class
Have you ever wondered how Harry Hamlin tolerates Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna? Me too but I think we might be about to find out. Harry was famous long before Rinna started finding rats in the kitchen. This man has a 50 year career in film and television behind him. One of […] The post Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class appeared first on Reality Tea.
