Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Calling all writers, The Center to host creative writing workshop

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Calling all writers. Do you love to write and are looking to develop your skills?. The Center, located at 401 S. Maryland Parkway, is hosting their first creative writing workshop on Jan. 17. The workshop will be held every first and third Tuesday of every...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Harrison House tour ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, News 3 headed to the Historic Westside to the Harrison House. In 1942, Genevieve Harrison opened her home to traveling entertainers, business people, and divorcing couples who were unable to stay at the Las Vegas Strip because of segregation laws.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

CCSD Police offer free helmets to local high school students

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Before students wheel up to school, police are reminding them to strap on a helmet. Clark County School District Police teamed up with CCSD Safe Routes to School to provide students with free helmets. Officers Martin and McAninch distributed 70 helmets to students after school...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

2023 Chinese New Year Festival

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Chinese new year kicks off this weekend, and the Asian American and Pacific Islander Chamber of Commerce is bringing in the Year of the Rabbit with a few events this weekend. Joining us live with more is board member Shannon Yang. CHINESE NEW YEAR HAPPENINGS.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada warns of eviction crisis

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada is warning of an eviction crisis as rent prices remain high across the valley. Those with the Legal Aid Center believe a wave of evictions is coming. They said affordable housing is not widely available, and there will be less funding for assistance.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

History of Southern Nevada road construction projects

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 'Dropicana' phase one is officially underway. While many may be dreading the work ahead, News 3 wants to point out Las Vegas has been through this before. Here is a look at the history of large construction projects in our area. When you think of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse on Las Vegas Strip canceled

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An event on the Las Vegas Strip that touted a private reception with Kyle Rittenhouse has been canceled, according to a spokesperson. Rittenhouse had tweeted a promotion for a reception on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Oak Room, a cocktail bar inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort. GunRights.org and AXIL were listed as the sponsors.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Year of the Rabbit: Where to celebrate Chinese New Year in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Summerlin will be celebrating Chinese New Year starting Monday, January 23, through January 27. Its annual parade will make its return down the streets of Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, January 22. Festivities are slated to begin at 5 p.m., with the parade starting at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Boutique Artisan Hotel in Las Vegas to rebrand as cannabis-friendly property

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Artisan Hotel in Las Vegas will rebrand as a new cannabis-friendly concept. The boutique hotel, located near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, will undergo a multi-million-dollar rebranding to become The Lexi, a spokesperson for Elevation Hotels and Resorts announced Tuesday. The Lexi is...
