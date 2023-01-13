Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwindEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
news3lv.com
Local group keeps heads high after not performing at MLK parade due to rain
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Mother nature certainly put a damper on the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, and although one group couldn't perform because of the rain, they are still bringing that cheer. That group is Las Vegas Xplosion, whose headquarters is in North Las Vegas. Danielle Cherry is...
news3lv.com
Calling all writers, The Center to host creative writing workshop
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Calling all writers. Do you love to write and are looking to develop your skills?. The Center, located at 401 S. Maryland Parkway, is hosting their first creative writing workshop on Jan. 17. The workshop will be held every first and third Tuesday of every...
news3lv.com
'We do need the capacities lowered': Proposed rezoning addresses crowded CCSD classrooms
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some of your students may be attending a different school come August, depending on where you live. The Vegas Valley is growing, and so are our schools. That leads to overcrowding and an impact on education. One fix that is being used is rezoning to...
news3lv.com
Some CCSD students might attend new schools next year due to boundary change proposals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County School District students may be forced to go to a different school next year, and it all comes down to location. The district has an Attendance Zone Advisory Committee that reviews attendance boundaries each year and makes recommendations to your elected school board.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas officials looking for hundreds of volunteers for annual homeless count
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The annual homeless census count is almost here, and many organizations are still looking for volunteers for the across-town canvas. The City of North Las Vegas recently sent out a flyer asking for the community to volunteer for the count, taking place on Thursday, January 26.
news3lv.com
Harrison House tour ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, News 3 headed to the Historic Westside to the Harrison House. In 1942, Genevieve Harrison opened her home to traveling entertainers, business people, and divorcing couples who were unable to stay at the Las Vegas Strip because of segregation laws.
news3lv.com
CCSD Police offer free helmets to local high school students
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Before students wheel up to school, police are reminding them to strap on a helmet. Clark County School District Police teamed up with CCSD Safe Routes to School to provide students with free helmets. Officers Martin and McAninch distributed 70 helmets to students after school...
news3lv.com
2023 Chinese New Year Festival
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Chinese new year kicks off this weekend, and the Asian American and Pacific Islander Chamber of Commerce is bringing in the Year of the Rabbit with a few events this weekend. Joining us live with more is board member Shannon Yang. CHINESE NEW YEAR HAPPENINGS.
news3lv.com
Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions participate in annual 'Betty White Challenge' event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One year ago, fans and supporters gathered to honor late actress Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday. Now, animal groups hope the support continues for a cause close to her heart. The 2023 #BettyWhiteChallenge is January 17 and asks fans to...
news3lv.com
Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada warns of eviction crisis
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada is warning of an eviction crisis as rent prices remain high across the valley. Those with the Legal Aid Center believe a wave of evictions is coming. They said affordable housing is not widely available, and there will be less funding for assistance.
news3lv.com
History of Southern Nevada road construction projects
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 'Dropicana' phase one is officially underway. While many may be dreading the work ahead, News 3 wants to point out Las Vegas has been through this before. Here is a look at the history of large construction projects in our area. When you think of...
news3lv.com
World of Concrete returns to Las Vegas, brings awareness to economic trends
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — World of Concrete is officially back in town this week. More than 60,000 industry professionals from all around the world are expected to be in attendance. The event is also bringing attention to the economic trends impacting the construction industry. Ed Sullivan, the chief economist...
news3lv.com
Event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse on Las Vegas Strip canceled
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An event on the Las Vegas Strip that touted a private reception with Kyle Rittenhouse has been canceled, according to a spokesperson. Rittenhouse had tweeted a promotion for a reception on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Oak Room, a cocktail bar inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort. GunRights.org and AXIL were listed as the sponsors.
news3lv.com
Year of the Rabbit: Where to celebrate Chinese New Year in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Summerlin will be celebrating Chinese New Year starting Monday, January 23, through January 27. Its annual parade will make its return down the streets of Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, January 22. Festivities are slated to begin at 5 p.m., with the parade starting at...
news3lv.com
Carpenters Legacy releases new tribute album
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ned Mills and Sally Olson take on the roles of Richard and Karen Carpenter as they release a new album. They joined us to talk more about "Carpenters Legacy: 1976."
news3lv.com
Thunderstorms in Las Vegas delay flights, bring MLK Day parade to early end
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thunderstorms moving through Las Vegas have delayed flights and led to the early conclusion of the Martin Luther King Jr. parade downtown. The storms were bringing strong winds, rain, hail and lightning through the valley. The Federal Aviation Administration said there are departure delays out...
news3lv.com
Decades-old record store 'Record City' to close one of two valley locations
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A record store that has been in business for over 30 years is saying goodbye to the Las Vegas valley. Record City Las Vegas says it will be closing the doors to its East Charleston location at the end of this month, which is one of two locations they have here in town.
news3lv.com
Pop star Tiffany brings one-of-a-kind experience to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "An Evening with Tiffany" is a one-of-a-kind entertainment and culinary experience coming to The Space in Las Vegas. Pop star Tiffany joined us to share more details on what the evening will bring.
news3lv.com
Boutique Artisan Hotel in Las Vegas to rebrand as cannabis-friendly property
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Artisan Hotel in Las Vegas will rebrand as a new cannabis-friendly concept. The boutique hotel, located near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, will undergo a multi-million-dollar rebranding to become The Lexi, a spokesperson for Elevation Hotels and Resorts announced Tuesday. The Lexi is...
news3lv.com
Winnie and Ethel's Downtown Diner to host pop-up ahead of grand opening
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Winners of The Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway are getting ready to take their diner downtown. Winnie and Ethel's is hosting its first pop-up of the year after winning the Dapper Companies contest. "Burgers, Fries & Shakes, Oh My!" will be held at breakfast...
