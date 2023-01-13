Nick Diaz slams Tony Ferguson’s fighting style: “It’s like a spastic type of person who makes up for a lack of technique”

Read full article on original website
Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane booking
If you thought Stipe Miocic would bow out of the UFC Heavyweight Title picture, think again. The UFC heavyweight division was set on its ear when Francis Ngannou, who had been the reigning champion, was released. UFC President Dana White told reporters during a UFC Vegas 67 post-fight scrum that Ngannou turned down the biggest contract offer for a UFC heavyweight.
Daniel Cormier reacts after the UFC books Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title
Former UFC star Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the UFC booking Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. After much speculation, the return of Jon Jones has finally been announced. After three years away, the light heavyweight GOAT will make his heavyweight debut at UFC 285 in March.
Jon Jones won’t reveal how much he’ll weigh in heavyweight debut at UFC 285: “I want Ciryl to see me for the first time and it be a nice surprise”
Jon Jones won’t let anyone know his weight until he steps onto the scales. Jones is set to make his heavyweight debut for the vacant title in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4 against Ciryl Gane. The fight marks Jones’ heavyweight debut which is something he has teased for years but he won’t be telling anyone what he plans on weighing until he steps onto the scale on weigh-in day.
Paddy Pimblett expected to be out of action for foreseeable future due to ankle surgery in March
Don’t expect UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett to fight anytime soon. ‘The Baddy’ has been out of action since his clash with Jared Gordon at UFC 282 in December. Despite being a heavy favorite against ‘Flash’, Pimblett faced a lot of adversity. Throughout the majority of the contest, Gordon was seemingly in control.
Dana White explains what led to Francis Ngannou being released by the UFC: “He doesn’t want to take a lot of risks”
UFC President Dana White has given his side of the story on Francis Ngannou’s exit. Ngannou was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion. He successfully defended the gold against Ciryl Gane back in January 2022, and the talk coming out of that fight, aside from Ngannou’s MCL and ACL injuries, was “The Predator’s” contract status. Ngannou had been vocal about fighter pay and even went as far as to say he’d be content if he had competed under the UFC banner for the final time.
Henry Cejudo explains why he doesn’t rank Anderson Silva in the top fighters in MMA history
Henry Cejudo is explaining why he doesn’t rank Anderson Silva in the top fighters in MMA history. Cejudo and Jon Jones, who have been training together for over a year now, discussed who are the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. It was Cejudo who said Jon Jones,...
Former UFC champion Chuck Liddell open to fighting Jake Paul if offered enough money: “He’s got no chance”
Former UFC star Chuck Liddell has admitted he would be willing to fight Jake Paul if he received the right kind of offer. It was announced earlier this month that Jake Paul has signed a deal to fight with PFL. He will head up their new Super Fight division, although it has yet to be seen who he will make his debut against.
Conor McGregor gives Francis Ngannou advice after he was released from the UFC: “Correct representation is imperative”
Conor McGregor has shared some advice with Francis Ngannou. On Saturday, after Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight belt was reported, Dana White confirmed it and also announced Ngannou was released from the UFC. The news was surprising and on Tuesday, Ngannou spoke to The MMA Hour and said he was managing himself during the negotiations with the UFC.
Curtis Blaydes offers response to Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones news: “I get why Gane got the shot and it wasn’t based off meritocracy”
Top five-ranked UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes has reacted to the Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones news. Francis Ngannou, who was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, has been released after failed negotiations. Gane and Jones will be sharing the Octagon at UFC 285 on March 4. The winner will be crowned the new UFC Heavyweight Champion.
Francis Ngannou opens up on UFC departure, says he turned down around $8 million to fight Jon Jones: “They control the narrative”
Ngannou voiced that he attempted to negotiate health insurance, sponsorships, and other benefits for all fighters on the UFC roster. However, the company wouldn’t comply. Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou talks UFC release. The 36-year-old seemed content with the situation after doing everything he could to come to...
Tony Bellew warns former UFC Heavyweight Champion not to crossover into boxing: “He will not survive”
Former boxing world champion Tony Bellew doesn’t believe Francis Ngannou has much of a shot if he shares the ring with Tyson Fury. Ngannou, who was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, is now a free agent. Negotiations with the UFC didn’t pan out, and now the UFC Heavyweight Championship is vacant. Ciryl Gane and Jon Jones will clash to determine the new heavyweight kingpin at UFC 285 on March 4.
Michael Bisping weighs in after Francis Ngannou parts ways with the UFC: “I think he’s mishandled that”
Michael Bisping is weighing in after Francis Ngannou parts ways with the UFC. In a press conference last Saturday, January 14th, UFC President Dana White made the following statement:. “We offered Ngannou a deal that would make him the highest-paid heavyweight of all time. He turned it down. We’re going...
Former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez slams the UFC for using false “narrative” with the release of Francis Ngannou
Former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez is slamming the UFC for using a false ‘narrative’ concerning the release of Francis Ngannou. It was UFC President, Dana White, who announced at the UFC Vegas 67 post-fight news conference that Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) has been freed from his contract and consequently stripped of his heavyweight title.
Jake Paul reacts after Dana White announces that the UFC has released Francis Ngannou: “He’s the heavyweight champ in MMA and will be until he loses.”
The mixed martial arts community was left stunned on Saturday when it was announced that UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou would be released. After a long period of trying to nail Ngannou down with a new contract, Dana White revealed at the UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference that his heavyweight champion would be parting ways with the UFC. This announcement comes after Ngannou turned down an offer that would have made him the highest-paid heavyweight in the company’s history.
Aljamain Sterling believes Francis Ngannou made a mistake by parting ways with the UFC: “How much money is he gonna really generate from these other promotions?”
Aljamain Sterling, the current bantamweight champion, believes Francis Ngannou made a mistake by parting ways with the UFC. The news that the UFC released the heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) made headlines in the MMA. ‘The Predator’ had not fought since defeating Ciryl Gane by unanimous decision in January of 2022 at UFC 270. The 36 year old is now officially a free agent.
Video | Israel Adesanya unveils his new face tattoo
Former UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has shown off a new face tattoo. Adesanya is taking the “out with the old, in with the new” approach these days. He took to his Twitter account to unveil a new face tattoo. Adesanya’s last bout took place back in November...
Leon Edwards admits he’s rooting for Jorge Masvidal to secure title shot: “He just keeps losing so it’s hard to make the fight make sense”
UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is rooting for Jorge Masvidal’s success. ‘Gamebred’ has been out of action since his clash with Colby Covington last March at UFC 272. In that outing, Masvidal was dominated, losing by a lopsided unanimous decision. Weeks following the incident, he reportedly assaulted ‘Chaos’ in a Miami bar. He’s currently facing several charges in connection to the incident.
Nassourdine Imavov reacts following decision loss to Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 67
Nassourdine Imavov fell short in his UFC Vegas 67 main event clash with Sean Strickland, and he’s spoken out following the loss. Imavov and Strickland collided inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 14. This one went the distance and in the end, Strickland had his hand raised via unanimous decision.
Francis Ngannou reveals plans to make boxing debut in July and names Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua as ideal opponents
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is preparing to make his boxing debut in July, and hopefully against a big name. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his heavyweight title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. Despite fighting with a devastating knee injury, Ngannou prevailed, using his wrestling en route to a unanimous decision victory last January.
Coach explains that Francis Ngannou refused to be a “sellout” in UFC negotiations: “He’s not scared of anybody”
Xtreme Couture coach Eric Nicksick has hit back at UFC president Dana White following his claims regarding Francis Ngannou’s release. The news that Francis Ngannou was gone from the Ultimate Fighting Championship hit hard for the MMA community. The former UFC heavyweight champion is now set to explore other options outside of the promotion, and perhaps even outside of mixed martial arts.
