The storm never came Saturday, until it did. And the NFL’s hottest team showed—to anyone who might still doubt them—that they’re built to win it all. The banner is visible but not necessarily prominent. It hangs near a corner of the Levi’s Stadium home locker room, in an otherwise blank space between two lockers. On a white background five years are spelled out in red numbers—1981 to ’94—each connoting a season in which San Francisco won a Super Bowl. It’s understated yet powerful, a reminder of what was and what matters and what, they hope, may be again.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO