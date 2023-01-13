Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Centre Daily
How the Vic Fangio News Affects Broncos’ Path to Sean Payton
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has signaled a clear intention to end his one-year sabbatical from the NFL by interviewing with the Carolina Panthers. Standing on its own, that wouldn't send that much of a ripple through Broncos Country, but Fangio is rumored to be Sean Payton's hand-picked choice to be his next defensive coordinator.
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Centre Daily
Twitter Reacts to Ben Johnson Turning Down NFL Teams
Detroit Lions fans excitedly took to social media to express relief, excitement and optimism that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will remain with the organization in 2023. Johnson, 36, has quickly become of the National Football League's top assistant coaches. In fact, he was set to interview with the Carolina Panthers...
Centre Daily
Jalen Hurts: ‘I got a bounty on me every week’
PHILADELPHIA - For the first time since Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained SC joint in his throwing shoulder against Chicago on Dec. 18, the Eagles issued an injury report that did not include their star quarterback. That’s not to say Hurts isn’t still dealing with pain but there is no...
Centre Daily
Cowboys BREAKING: Move on Hankins; Vander Esch & Biadasz In
TAMPA - The Dallas Cowboys have had crossed their fingers on the idea of reinforcements for the playoffs. And on Monday here in Tampa, the wishes are so-far coming true. As Dallas works to vanquish their Tom Brady demons, as the quarterback is 7-0 against them in his career, Leighton Vander Esch, Johnathan Hankins and Tyler Biadasz are back to help.
Centre Daily
Chiefs vs. Jaguars Presents Andy Reid With a Great Opportunity
When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs on Saturday, they'll be doing so with an AFC Championship Game berth hanging in the balance. An underrated storyline for the matchup, however, ties back to head coach Andy Reid.
Comments / 0