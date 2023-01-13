Read full article on original website
Bill would require mask mandates to get city council or county board approval
Nebraska’s local health directors, under a new legislative proposal, could no longer enact a directed health measure without the approval of their city council or county board.
klkntv.com
Gov. Pillen reveals his plans for the future of education in Nebraska on Tuesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Jim Pillen is revealing his plans for the future of education in Nebraska on Tuesday. He’ll be joined by senators at the Nebraska State Capitol beginning at 10:30 a.m., where they’ll introduce a set of priority bills. UPDATE: Gov. Jim Pillen proposes...
Concerns raised about new Nebraska voter ID restrictions outlined in legislation
LINCOLN — Concerns were raised Tuesday about a major voter ID bill introduced by State Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar. Among changes called for under Legislative Bill 535 is a requirement that those requesting early mail-in ballots must send election officials proof of valid state-issued photo ID or “a photocopy of any other valid photographic […] The post Concerns raised about new Nebraska voter ID restrictions outlined in legislation appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Free lunch for every Nebraska student proposed as 1 in 7 lack stable access to food
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As we repeatedly saw throughout the pandemic, many children rely on schools to get enough to eat. That’s one of the reasons a new bill introduced in Nebraska this legislative session is getting national attention. The Hunger-Free Schools Act would provide free breakfast and...
News Channel Nebraska
Pillen unveils billions to schools, property tax cuts
Gov. Jim Pillen, who campaigned as a fiscal conservative, is promising billions of new dollars to Nebraska schools and significant cuts in property taxes, all part of several plans unveiled by Pillen and several state lawmakers today. Topping the list, $2.5 billion dollars in additional state aid to schools, starting...
WOWT
Proposed Nebraska bills target transgender youth
Gov. Jim Pillen introduced his education agenda today. FULL VIDEO: Gov. Pillen, state senators unveil Nebraska education agenda. Gov. Jim Pillen and several Nebraska state senators announced several education-related bills during a news conference on Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, 2023. Wiik, Fitzgerald selected to lead South Dakota GOP. Updated: Jan....
WOWT
Iowa business owners get probation, community service for hunting violations in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two business owners have been sentenced after allegedly violating the Lacey Act. Josh Bowmar, 32; Sarah Bowmar, 33; and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC; all from Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced by Judge Michael D. Nelson on Thursday, Jan. 12, in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act.
News Channel Nebraska
Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list
BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Transportation expects winter weather to directly hit Interstate 80
OMAHA, Neb. — Front-end loaders dumped thousands of pounds of pure salt into snow plows and their trailers Tuesday. A state official describes it as a sign of how serious he's taking this week's winter weather. NDOT highway maintenance supervisor Jay Partch says he expects a metro portion of...
WOWT
Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The approaching winter weather is impacting area services and prompting closings and cancellations. Bellevue Public Schools has called off classes for Wednesday. Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday will be a remote-learning day. Additionally, the school board meeting slated for Wednesday evening has been rescheduled for 6...
KETV.com
Rural communities prepare for snowstorm hitting eastern Nebraska
Northeast Nebraska is expected to rack up the most inches of snow in a winter storm that'll impact the area on Wednesday. Burt County is already preparing for a long day to make sure their residents will not be buried. "We got the plows on the trucks, all the salt...
KEVN
South Dakota proposed property tax relief bill for certain home owners
South Dakota's six public colleges will offer in-state tuition rates to students from Illinois and Wisconsin next fall. Campaign to renovate the Lead opera house after more than a couple decades. Updated: 6 hours ago. After a fire led the Lead opera house to close its curtains, plans to renovate...
knopnews2.com
New bill pushes to give tenants more rights in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s called the Residential Tenant Clean Slate Act and it’s designed to give renters more rights so their past does not drag them down. LB-175 stipulates that if you meet certain requirements, the state of Nebraska would seal your records when it comes to previous evictions. State Sen. George Dungan, a former public defender, introduced it.
KETV.com
Nebraska: Another Voter ID bill expected to be introduced
LINCOLN, Neb. — When Nebraskans passed Measure 432 in November 2022, a ballot measure to implement Voter ID, it put the ball in lawmaker's hands. In the first two weeks of the session, Sen. Steve Erdman has introduced legislative bills 228 and 230 to try to change state law to require Voter ID.
iheart.com
Amazon Opens First Fulfillment Center in Omaha Region
(Papillion, NE) -- A new Amazon facility is opening in the Omaha area. Amazon says its new fulfillment center is located in Papillion, Nebraska in response to customer demand. The facility at 144th and Highway 370 is the first fulfillment center in Nebraska and will serve the Midwest region. “To open Amazon’s first sortable fulfillment center in Nebraska is a milestone moment, and we look forward to further supporting customers in Papillion, Omaha, and surrounding communities,” said Site Leader Aaron Schmidt.
Group says it’s time to ban guns at Nebraska State Capitol
LINCOLN — With threats against politicians on the increase, a Nebraska group is calling for approval of a ban on the open carrying of guns at the Nebraska State Capitol. Nebraskans Against Gun Violence was among those testifying last week at a legislative hearing in support of a rule change that would ban the open carry of firearms and other weapons at the Nebraska Capitol.
nebraskanewsservice.net
Near-total abortion ban, pregnancy center tax credit could be in Nebraska’s future
State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston and 28 of her colleagues joined for a news conference in the Nebraska State Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to detail a proposal for a near-total ban on abortions that includes exceptions for the life of the mother, rape and incest. Albrecht’s Nebraska Heartbeat...
klkntv.com
New effort launches to cure Nebraska’s hospital staffing crisis
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several health care organizations have joined forces to build back the workers Nebraska hospitals desperately need. Experts are calling the hospital staffing shortage a crisis, and they’re warning it could get worse in the next few years. So the Nebraska Hospital Association and Nebraska...
iheart.com
Family receives settlement after South High student died during practice
(Omaha, NE) -- The family of an Omaha South High School student who died during football practice is set to receive a settlement from Omaha Public Schools. On August 10, 2021, 16 year old Drake Geiger collapsed shortly after practice began. The heat index in the Omaha metro that afternoon topped 100 degrees. At the time, Gieger's sister Brittany Hoffman said he was taken to Nebraska Medicine, "with CPR being performed." Hoffman says doctors and nurses worked to revive Geiger but that, "with great sadness they were not able to save him." Geiger's cause of death was attributed to hypothermia, which can happen in hot weather due to the body absorbing or generating more heat than it can release.
klin.com
Lancaster County Assessor Sets Real Property Valuations For 2023
If you own property in Lancaster County you have already received or will soon get a postcard in the mail from Lancaster County Assessor and Register of Deeds Dan Nolte. The Lancaster County Assessor/Register of Deeds has also posted preliminary real property valuations to their website. The valuations are intended to reflect the current market value of real property in Lancaster County.
