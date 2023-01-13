Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
How the Vic Fangio News Affects Broncos’ Path to Sean Payton
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has signaled a clear intention to end his one-year sabbatical from the NFL by interviewing with the Carolina Panthers. Standing on its own, that wouldn't send that much of a ripple through Broncos Country, but Fangio is rumored to be Sean Payton's hand-picked choice to be his next defensive coordinator.
Falcons Mock Draft: Texas Ex Bijan Robinson to Atlanta?
The Atlanta Falcons are set to pick eighth overall for the second consecutive draft, and the team can go in several different directions. After being the first team to pick a wide receiver in last year's draft, Sports Illustrated projects that the Falcons will be the first team to take a running back this year, taking Texas Longhorns star Bijan Robinson.
Buccaneers’ 2023 Draft Position Revealed
On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season came to a close as they lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round 31-14. With the completion of the game, the Buccaneers now know their draft position for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. The Buccaneers are slated to have the 19th overall pick.
Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Drafted Top 10 in Latest NFL Mock
With the college football season over, and 24 NFL teams looking towards the offseason, it is officially mock draft season. From now until the NFL draft in April, you are likely to see hundreds of different mock drafts with dozens of different outcomes. For the Texas Longhorns, they will likely have one first-round pick in running back Bijan Robinson.
Twitter Reacts to Ben Johnson Turning Down NFL Teams
Detroit Lions fans excitedly took to social media to express relief, excitement and optimism that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will remain with the organization in 2023. Johnson, 36, has quickly become of the National Football League's top assistant coaches. In fact, he was set to interview with the Carolina Panthers...
How Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Has Such a Lasting Influence on Doug Pederson
Bill Parcells and Bill Belichick. Mike And Kyle Shanahan. Mike Holmgren and Andy Ried. These names each represent coaches and their disciples, a culmination of a mentor and student bond that has been a consistent staple of NFL coaching trees for decades. For the aforementioned Reid, his role as a...
Jalen Hurts: ‘I got a bounty on me every week’
PHILADELPHIA - For the first time since Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained SC joint in his throwing shoulder against Chicago on Dec. 18, the Eagles issued an injury report that did not include their star quarterback. That’s not to say Hurts isn’t still dealing with pain but there is no...
USC Transfer Wide Receiver Kyle Ford Commits to UCLA Football
Even more reinforcements are coming to join the Bruins' receiving corps, this time from just across town. Former USC wide receiver Kyle Ford committed to UCLA football on Tuesday night, he announced on Twitter. Ford was with the Trojans for four seasons before entering the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 12, and he has two years of collegiate eligibility remaining.
Chiefs vs. Jaguars Presents Andy Reid With a Great Opportunity
When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs on Saturday, they'll be doing so with an AFC Championship Game berth hanging in the balance. An underrated storyline for the matchup, however, ties back to head coach Andy Reid.
Jared Goff Ranked Top 10 NFL Quarterback
The Detroit Lions do not have to worry much about who is going to be under center to start the 2023 NFL season. Quarterback Jared Goff is arguably coming off one of his best statistical seasons of his career. Goff finished his second campaign in Motown by throwing 324 straight...
Cowboys BREAKING: Move on Hankins; Vander Esch & Biadasz In
TAMPA - The Dallas Cowboys have had crossed their fingers on the idea of reinforcements for the playoffs. And on Monday here in Tampa, the wishes are so-far coming true. As Dallas works to vanquish their Tom Brady demons, as the quarterback is 7-0 against them in his career, Leighton Vander Esch, Johnathan Hankins and Tyler Biadasz are back to help.
Roundtable: Odds Ben Johnson Returns to Detroit Lions
1.) What are the odds Ben Johnson returns as Lions offensive coordinator?. Christian Booher: I think Johnson's chances of returning are right around 50-50. Johnson is deserving of an opportunity and should accept it if he is offered, but I'm not sure that he will get a chance. Even with everything he's shown this season, he's still just a first-year coordinator. He may need another year to prove his schemes are sustainable.
