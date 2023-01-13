Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyColumbus, OH
Ohio State's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WCIA
Trevon Diggs After Win: ‘Stephen A., Watch Your Mouth’
The Cowboys star immediately went after the ESPN personality while still on the field. The Cowboys were able to get their first playoff win in the Mike McCarthy era on Monday night against the Buccaneers and immediately after the game, one star player took a shot at an ESPN personality.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
WCIA
NFL World Rips Al Michaels for Call of Jaguars’ Game-Winning Kick
The broadcaster’s energy as Jacksonville closed out a historic comeback left a lot to be desired. Play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels made a special return to NBC on Saturday night alongside Tony Dungy for an AFC wild-card thriller between the Jaguars and the Chargers. Jacksonville mounted the third-largest comeback in NFL playoff history, capping off a 31–30 victory at home with a 36-yard field goal off the foot of kicker Riley Patterson.
WCIA
Russell Gage Hospitalized After Being Carted Off Field vs. Cowboys
The Tampa Bay wide receiver suffered an injury late in the fourth quarter of Monday’s wild-card loss to Dallas. Near the end of Monday night’s wild-card round matchup between the Buccaneers and Cowboys, Tampa Bay wideout Russell Gage was carted off the field after taking a hard hit while trying to catch a pass near the end zone.
Kevin Warren introduced as Bears President and CEO: “I left the Big Ten in a demonstratively better position”
CHICAGO (WCIA) — Former Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren was formally introduced as the new Chicago Bears President and CEO during a ceremony at Halas Hall on Tuesday. Warren replaces Ted Phillips, who is retiring after four decades with the franchise, including the last 23 as President and CEO. Warren is just the fifth president […]
Comments / 0