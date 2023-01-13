Read full article on original website
New Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis begins work
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – It’s the first day of work for new Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis today, and Mayor Lloyd Snook and the rest of city leadership hopes this is the beginning of a long and beautiful friendship. Not only does City Manager Mike Rogers and City Council think he’s right for the job… but so does Warrenton’s mayor who told the Fauquier Times last month, “I am grateful for everything he did for us, but Charlottesville needs Michael Kochis.”
Callsen announces her 54th House District Democratic candidacy
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Mayor Lloyd Snook and Vice Mayor JuanDiego Wade were among those in attendance to watch Albemarle Rio District School Board member Katrina Callsen officially announce her candidacy for the new 54th House of Delegates District. Kicking off her campaign at Cville Coffee, she talked about priorities… among them saving public education, fighting for a clean Virginia, and defending reproductive rights.
