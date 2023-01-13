ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Group of American Airlines Pilots and Flight Attendants Seriously Injured in Horror Smash During Layover Excursion to Visit the Taj Mahal

Six American Airlines aircrew based in New York have been seriously injured in a horror smash on a six-lane expressway in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The accident happened while the group were travelling together as part of an organised tour in a small bus as part of a layover excursion to visit the world-famous Taj Mahal.
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

UK nurses stage new walkout as strike wave intensifies

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of nurses in Britain walked out Wednesday in a new protest over pay, with no end in sight to a wave of strikes that has piled pressure on the U.K.’s overburdened public health system. Two 12-hour strikes on Wednesday and Thursday affect about a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy