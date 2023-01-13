ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

U.S. military veterans will be able to seek free care in suicide crisis at VA clinics, private facil

By Jessica Barreto, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A6O1r_0kE2JphI00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) announced sweeping changes on Friday to the way veterans can seek help if they find themselves in a suicidal crisis.

The policy change which will extend to more than 18 million U.S. military veterans will go into effect starting Tuesday.

U.S. military veterans who find themselves in a suicide crisis can get free medical care at a VA or private facilities, and they don’t have to be enrolled in the VA system.

It means more than 18 million eligible veterans could now have better access to critical care.

Navy veteran John Tappen knows the roadblocks veterans face today because he’s faced them too.

“I think people weren’t even aware that veterans weren’t just allowed to go anywhere in their darkest time when they’re having their hardest time,” he pointed out. “I, unfortunately, experienced it. When I was at my darkest hour, I was told to wait four months,” he recalled.

Tappen says he feels fortunate he had his support system, and now his service dog Henry from K9s For Warriors, to get him through.

“He is me in dog form,” Tappen said of Henry, who spent most of the time stretched out on his lap. “He is my soul dog. He provides something that I was obviously missing,” Tappen recognized.

Meanwhile, the Veterans Crisis Line continues to receive an influx of calls. From December 31, 2022, to January 1, 2023, those calls totaled 3,869 calls.

That’s 18.6% higher than any other weekend so far this year.

But now, veterans can seek the help they want.

“It’s a great step in the right direction,” Tappen acknowledged.

Tappen is now coming forward with his story to empower his fellow veterans to take advantage of these resources.

“Don’t suffer in silence,” he emphasized. “There is somebody out there that wants to help you. It’s their life goal to make you feel better, and get you back to where you were.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Ahmaud Arbery killing: Greg McMichael transferred to Augusta State Medical Prison in Georgia

GROVETOWN, Ga. — One of the men convicted in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery has been moved to a medical state prison. Greg McMichael is now listed on the Georgia Department of Corrections website as being housed in the Augusta State Medical Prison in Grovetown. He was previously being held at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.
GROVETOWN, GA
Action News Jax

DCPS school board member holds meeting about Florida Guardian Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In tonight’s meeting, DCPS school board member Lori Hershey took questions from concerned parents about the guardian program in Florida. The program was introduced after the Parkland School shooting in 2018, with the hopes of eliminating the threat of an active shooter situation. at the time of passage, there was opposition from teachers and parents, who objected to the idea of arming teachers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Clay Electric offering 25 scholarships to seniors graduating this year

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Do you know a senior in high school? We will offer at least 25 $2,000 scholarships this year for seniors who are planning to further their education. The annual scholarship program is available to any public, private or homeschooled high school senior whose home (primary residence) is served by Clay Electric and who will be graduating from high school at the end of this school year.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Marineland vets and dolphins working together

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Marineland vets and one of their dolphins join forces and help one another in making sure their dolphins stay healthy!. The Marineland veterinarians are doing an ultrasound exam on one of their dolphins! Veterinarians say that just like humans, dolphins will receive ultrasound exams when the doc wants to get a better look at an internal organ or even a fetus.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Units called to a shooting on Norfolk Blvd

JACKAONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stated that at approximately 5:50 p.m Tuesday, officers responded to an incident of gunfire in the 9300 block of Norfolk Blvd. Upon arrival, nearby officers heard gunfire. More officers saw a vehicle leaving the scene at high speed and conducted a traffic...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Farm Share hosts food giveaway for those in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share distributes food to food-insecure Floridians in Jacksonville area. Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Longtime JSO officer dies after ‘extremely courageous fight’ with ALS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jimmy Judge, a long-time member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, died Saturday. Judge’s battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) had become the subject of several News4JAX reports as he traveled for treatments and fellow officers and local businesses joined forces to raise money to help cover his medical bills.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Grandparents killed by grandson in triple murder, family member says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Grandparents were the target of a triple murder in Northwest Jacksonville Sunday after an ongoing family dispute, according to a family member. Uneeda Hardy and Gregory Merritt, both in their early 60′s, along with a family friend were murdered. The couple’s nephew told Action News Jax it was the result of a family feud. He did not want to go on camera or give a statement but showed a picture from Facebook of the couple which neighbors confirmed lived in the home.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD extracts sunken car from pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has successfully removed a sunken car from a pond off of I-295 where two people crashed and one became trapped. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. states that a vehicle with two passengers ran off the highway rolling multiple...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Rough Draft Atlanta

Largest federal indictment in history of Georgia’s Southern District charges 76 with drug conspiracy

Federal prosecutors in Southeast Georgia announced Wednesday a massive drug trafficking indictment, charging 76 people with operating a drug distribution network of opioids and other controlled substances in and around Brunswick’s Glynn County. The Justice Department called it the largest indictment in the history of the Southern District of Georgia, which spans 43 counties and includes […] The post Largest federal indictment in history of Georgia’s Southern District charges 76 with drug conspiracy appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
126K+
Followers
148K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy