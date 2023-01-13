U.S. military veterans will be able to seek free care in suicide crisis at VA clinics, private facil

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) announced sweeping changes on Friday to the way veterans can seek help if they find themselves in a suicidal crisis.

The policy change which will extend to more than 18 million U.S. military veterans will go into effect starting Tuesday.

U.S. military veterans who find themselves in a suicide crisis can get free medical care at a VA or private facilities, and they don’t have to be enrolled in the VA system.

It means more than 18 million eligible veterans could now have better access to critical care.

Navy veteran John Tappen knows the roadblocks veterans face today because he’s faced them too.

“I think people weren’t even aware that veterans weren’t just allowed to go anywhere in their darkest time when they’re having their hardest time,” he pointed out. “I, unfortunately, experienced it. When I was at my darkest hour, I was told to wait four months,” he recalled.

Tappen says he feels fortunate he had his support system, and now his service dog Henry from K9s For Warriors, to get him through.

“He is me in dog form,” Tappen said of Henry, who spent most of the time stretched out on his lap. “He is my soul dog. He provides something that I was obviously missing,” Tappen recognized.

Meanwhile, the Veterans Crisis Line continues to receive an influx of calls. From December 31, 2022, to January 1, 2023, those calls totaled 3,869 calls.

That’s 18.6% higher than any other weekend so far this year.

But now, veterans can seek the help they want.

“It’s a great step in the right direction,” Tappen acknowledged.

Tappen is now coming forward with his story to empower his fellow veterans to take advantage of these resources.

“Don’t suffer in silence,” he emphasized. “There is somebody out there that wants to help you. It’s their life goal to make you feel better, and get you back to where you were.”

