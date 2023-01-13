Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
What Is Temu and Why Is It Suddenly America’s Most Popular App?
The top free app on Apple is called Temu, and it only launched in the U.S. last rrrrfall. But its sudden popularity is for good reason: Not only are the prices on the app ridiculously low, but there are also (some) products that you’ll actually want to buy. Temu...
Comments / 0