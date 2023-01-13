Read full article on original website
Experian third-quarter revenue rises on steady demand for loans
(Reuters) – Experian Plc posted a 7% jump in its third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as the world’s largest credit data firm benefited from steady demand for loans and launch of new products. Britain’s lenders are seeking more data on the finances of potential and existing customers, as a...
Party City files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
(Reuters) – Party City Holdco Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, casting doubts on the retailer’s future, as it grapples with dampening sales due to inflation and higher operating costs. The Rockaway, New Jersey-based company said it had obtained $150 million in debtor-in-possession financing. (Reporting...
Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs – Sky News
(Reuters) – Microsoft Corp is contemplating cutting about 5% of its workforce, or about 11,000 roles, U.K broadcaster Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru)
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Factbox-European companies cut jobs as economy sputters
(Reuters) – Decades-high inflation and the impact of war in Ukraine have forced companies across Europe into lay-offs or hiring freezes. Here are some of the companies that have announced cuts:. AIRLINES, AUTOS, TRAVEL. * AIR FRANCE: France’s flagship carrier was in talks to shed nearly 300 ground-staff positions...
Citi CEO says Fed could slow interest rate hikes by early summer – CNBC
(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser said the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow rate hikes in late spring or early summer, in an interview with CNBC. After months of relentlessly raising interest rates, the Fed in December signaled it would pare back the pace of its hikes as the full effects of the central bank’s policy tightening flow through into the economy.
U.S. consumers in ‘good shape’ as wages grow: BofA CEO
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – U.S. consumers are still in “pretty good shape” and their wages are growing even as the Federal Reserve continues to withdraw excess liquidity from the system, Bank of America Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting at Davos.
Disney says investor Peltz ‘lacks experience’ to understand its business
(Reuters) – Walt Disney Co defended its board on Tuesday and said that activist-investor Nelson Peltz “lacked the skills and experience” to help the entertainment giant in its business. Last week, Peltz formally launched a battle for a board seat at Disney to rescue the company from...
Exclusive-Renault, Geely look to bring Aramco into engine venture – sources
BEIJING/PARIS (Reuters) – Renault SA and China’s Geely Automobile Holdings are working to finalize a deal to bring Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco in as an investor and partner to develop and supply gasoline engines and hybrid technologies, three people with knowledge of the talks said. The...
French Uber drivers to earn more than $8 per ride after union deal
PARIS (Reuters) – France’s Uber drivers are poised to earn a minimum of 7.65 euros net ($8.25) per ride after a sector-wide deal with unions, setting up a precedent after months of bargaining talks with taxi apps, Uber said on Wednesday. The accord hikes the minimum price per...
China’s COSCO SHIPPING Holdings to pay over $800 million for 5.8% stake in COFCO Fortune
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s COSCO SHIPPING Holdings has agreed to pay 5.5 billion yuan ($814 million) to buy a 5.8% stake in COFCO Fortune, a food processing and logistics unit of Chinese state agricultural conglomerate COFCO. According to a COSCO SHIPPING Holdings stock exchange filing late on...
United Airlines expects to quadruple profit in 2023
CHICAGO (Reuters) -United Airlines Holdings on Tuesday forecast at least a four-fold jump in full-year profit for this year and reported fourth-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street estimates on robust travel demand. The Chicago-based carrier sees an adjusted profit of $10 to $12 per share for 2023, up from $2.52...
Apple supplier Foxconn replaces iPhone business chief- Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Taiwan’s Foxconn has appointed Michael Chiang as the new boss for its iPhone assembly business after a tumultuous year in China, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Chiang replaces longtime leader Wang Charng-yang as head of the iPhone assembly division, the...
European investors cut allocations to real estate -survey
LONDON (Reuters) – More than a third of European investors plan to cut their allocations to real estate in the next two years, trade body INREV said on Wednesday, as rising interest rates and falling valuations make the sector less attractive. Thirty-seven percent of European investors intend to reduce...
Exclusive-Montfort wins bid for Uniper’s marine fuels oil refinery in UAE – sources
(Reuters) – Montfort has emerged as the top bidder for Uniper Energy’s oil refinery in the UAE that produces low-sulphur fuel oil for the shipping industry, multiple sources familiar with the matter said this week. The deal could make Montfort one of the top two suppliers of ship...
UK consumer price inflation 10.5% in December: ONS
LONDON (Reuters) – British consumer price inflation fell to 10.5% in December from November’s 10.7%, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that Britain’s annual CPI rate would drop to 10.5% in December, moving further away from October’s 41-year high of 11.1%.
BOJ crafts new weapon to defend yield control policy
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan on Wednesday amended rules for a fund-supply market operation to use it as a new tool to prevent long-term interest rates from rising too much, in a show of its resolve to maintain yield curve control (YCC) for the time being. Under...
Steel recycler beats wind firm to become world’s most sustainable company
LONDON (Reuters) – As boardroom bosses and billionaires mingle in the snowy streets of Davos, corporate sustainability is a key topic of discussion. Yet which company is the world’s most sustainable?. Rather surprisingly, research firm Corporate Knights says the answer is Schnitzer Steel Industries, a U.S. scrap steel...
Sales of Renault brand fall for 4th straight year
PARIS (Reuters) – French carmaker Renault said sales at its flagship brand fell for the fourth consecutive year in 2022 to 1,466,729 units excluding Russia, a 9.4% decline from 2021. The Renault group, which fared worse than most rivals during the COVID-19 crisis and supply chain snags caused mainly...
UBS still hiring and in growth mode – CEO Ralph Hamers
ZURICH (Reuters) – UBS is hiring with the Swiss bank in “growth mode,” Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday. “We are very cautious in hiring but still hiring. We are very much looking at what are some of the critical jobs that we need to fill,” he told CNBC in an interview.
