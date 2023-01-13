ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre Daily

Cargill, CHS adding Houston terminal to joint venture TEMCO for grain shipments

A joint venture called TEMCO between Cargill and CHS will add a terminal in Houston, creating a new exit ramp for its heartland-grown grain headed to global markets through the Gulf of Mexico. Previously, TEMCO held three terminal facilities, all in the Pacific Northwest. The two Minnesota agribusiness companies announced...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Threats, advantages in shrinking population

BEIJING — (AP) — For seven decades, China's Communist Party has ruled the world's most populous country. As the country's population crests and begins to shrink, experts say, it will face challenges ranging from supporting the elderly to filling the ranks of its military. Population growth has been...
Centre Daily

US-China trade is close to a record, defying talk of decoupling

Trade between the U.S. and China is on track to break records, a signal of resilient links between the world’s top economies amid the heated national security rhetoric in Washington and fears of “decoupling.”. U.S. government data through November suggest that imports and exports in 2022 will add...
